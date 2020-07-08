10 Ways For Kids to Have Fun This Summer and Stimulate their Minds As They Do It

Following a semester of online learning, many families are ready to get out of the house and have some fun. Parents want to ensure that their kids continue to learn throughout the summer and avoid that dreaded summer slump of knowledge. The good news is that there are many summer activities that families can engage in that will not only be fun, but will keep them learning along the way, starting with WonderWorks Panama City Beach.

“We know the recent events of the world have taken a toll on families and their summer plans,” says Michael Walsingham, general manager of WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “We want to still be a place for guests to come, have fun, and explore, while still being safe and healthy.”

Here are 10 great ways for kids to have fun this summer and stimulate their minds as they do it:

Get climbing. WonderWorks offers a three-story indoor ropes course, where guests can be challenged physically and mentally. The course offers 30 different obstacles and activities meant to face your fears and test your strength.

Explore a spring. Florida has more natural springs than any other place in the world. They remain around a constant 72 degrees all year, making it very refreshing on a hot summer day. Within an hour’s drive, the family can spend the day at Vortex Spring or Wakulla Springs learning about the wonders of nature and Florida’s underground aquifer. Learn origami. The art of origami is great for enhancing math skills, problem-solving skills, patience, and attention. WonderWorks Panama City Beach will be opening a new exhibit that explores origami’s relationship to math and STEM. Have a staycation. Get out of the house and head out to the shore by planning a staycation in the PCB area. Enjoy the amenities tourist flock to the area for, and take in the views many locals take for granted. Discover space. WonderWorks gives kids a space experience without ever leaving Panama City Beach. Their Space Discovery zone offers an Astronaut Training Challenge, a Mercury capsule, a shuttle landing experience, and more. These are just some of the many STEM-related hands-on learning activities offered at WonderWorks. Play tag. There’s nothing like a family-friendly game of laser tag to create fun memories. WonderWorks is home to a state-of-the-art laser tag area that is fun for the whole family. Visit the library. The local libraries are filled with fun and educational events all summer long. Plus, they are usually free and open to everyone. Explore art. Not only can families take some time this summer to do art projects, but they can explore galleries and learn about other artists. The Wonder Art Gallery at WonderWorks showcases unique pieces that plays tricks on your eyes, ensuring that kids won’t get bored as they explore and learn. Take a ride. When was the last time you went on an airboat ride? Plan an airboat ride during the day or at night to explore the local land in a whole new way. Focus on STEM. Make up for the hands-on learning experiences that students missed while partaking in online learning by getting up close and hands-on with over 100 activities and exhibits meant to entertain and educate.

“Our building is a great way to make education exciting,” added Walsingham. “With distance and online learning, WonderWorks is great to get the mind going without even noticing you’re learning. Students missed school field trips here this year, but parents can still give them that learning experience over the summer.”

Following the pandemic closure, WonderWorks has taken new COVID-19 safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus. They have reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE).

