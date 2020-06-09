Hypothermia symptoms are resolved by the rubbing and kneading of your nail, the body temperature rises, and your immunity is revived.

Once the body temperature drops, the internal organs are damaged.。For us humans, nothing can be so uncomfortable as cold. In the cold, my body shrinks and I become suffocated and unable to move as I want. The skin becomes cold and begins to ache. It is said that the word “cold” comes from “nailache”, where the fingertips hurt due to the cold.

However, internal organs are more vulnerable to cold, and even if the body temperature falls down once, it feels very painful. Diseases are born from it, and unless resolving the body temperature high enough, the cure of the disease cannot be hoped for.

Then, it is an autonomic nerve which regulates the temperature that plays an important role.

The autonomic nerve sits in a conflicting sympathetic and parasympathetic, balancing like a seesaw. Of these, the autonomic nerve regulates white blood cells in the form of increasing lymphocytes and activating them when the sympathetic bulb increases and the parasympathetic becomes dominant.

A state of immunity is when the granulocytes are kept from 35% to 41%. As numbers deviate from this range, the immune system becomes less functional. Even if the autonomic nerve becomes too sympathetic, or if the parasympathetic nerve becomes too dominant, the body finally cools down. When the leukocytes become too dominant, the granulocytes become excessive, and when the parasympathetic nerve becomes too dominant, the lymphocytes become excessive, and the immune system becomes dysfunctional. It can be said that autonomic nerves hold the key to supporthealth.

。The fact that we lose our physical condition or become sick is because our autonomic nerves have a weakness that is vulnerable to stress. Physical stress such as overwork and lack of sleep, mental stress such as anger, jealousy, anxiety, fear, fear, sadness, physical stress such as chemicals and synthetic drugs, heavy metals, etc.

。These stresses become a poison that tensions the sympathetic nerve, and when accumulated, it deprives the autonomic nervous system of coordination. As a result, the body cools down by inhibiting blood flow. When the body gets cold, the immunity that has been born cannot be demonstrated. Our health in a stressful society depends on how we break this vicious cycle.

Effect of autonomic nervous adjustment

The function of the autonomic nerve is adjusted immediately through the nerve which is concentrated in the fingertip. The thumb, index finger, middle finger, and little finger are parasympathetic, and the ring finger stimulates the sympathetic nerve, but if you have all five fingers, the sympathetic nerve does not become too dominant or the parasympathetic becomes too dominant. Depending on your physical condition, you will be able to balance it optimally.

Promoting effect of blood circulation

When the balance of the autonomic nerve swells, the blood vessels regain flexibility and the blood flow easily. In addition, the fingertips are a place where capillaries are concentrated with nerves. The rubbing and kneading of the nail also acts as a pump that directly stimulates these blood vessels and sends blood into the veins.

Poisoning, metabolic up-up effect

Waste products and stress poisons made in the body are carried into the bloodstream and carried into the excretion organs, and discarded outside the body along with sweat, breathing, urine, and stool. If the balance of the autonomic nerve is in place with massaging of the nail, and the flow of blood improves, the excretion power of the waste product and the poison increases, too. In addition, the reduction of poison also creates a synergistic effect that makes blood easier to flow. Then, of course, metabolism becomes better.

Cold Removal Effect

The heat of the body is carried to the whole body on the bloodstream. If the blood flow which was stagnant, I t will be improved by the rubbing and kneading of the nail, the cold body become warmer, and the body temperature rises gradually. I think it is desirable that the normal heat be between 35.0 and 37°C, by the rubbing and kneading of the nail as a result, it is not uncommon for body temperature to rise

Normalization of Immunity

The function of the white blood cells that control immunity is regulated by the autonomic nerve. If the autonomic nerve recovers its original function by the rubbing and kneading of the nail, the immunity which was disturbed is revived, too.

Trying to adjust the autonomic nerve, by the rubbing and kneading of the nail repeating every day is to open up a “path” that protects body temperature and immunity by flowing blood smoothly. Beyond the “path,” there are the immense benefits of “health, wellness, and longevity.”

Originally published as Vol. x in Weekly Biz, May XX, 2020; translated by Jim Luce.

See: Dr. Kazuko Hillyer Tatsumura Column in Japan’s Weekly Biz

(ニューヨークビズ！)

