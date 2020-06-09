116 – corona

Title “(undecided)

immune method that can be easily to win coronavirus stimulation method of toe

I was going to contact Mr. Minoru Fukuda, a partner of the late Toru Abo, who was my mentor, but he passed away six years ago. Dr. Fukuda was the first one i learned about the effect of boosting immunity with nail motritherapy around 18years ago. I leaenred the story of the STIMULATION OF nail which has a wonderful effect on the immune system .

How to improve hypothermia symptoms.

It is an easy and very effective method to stimulate the tip of the nail to raise the body temperature, and to revive the immunity because the internal organs are damaged when the temperature drops.

For humans, there is nothing more unpleasant than cold. In the cold, my body shrinks, and I can’t move as I want to be stifled. The skin becomes cold and the pain comes out. It is said that the etymology of “cold” comes from the pain of the nail, which causes the pain of the fingertips to ache because of the cold.

The internal organs are weak to cold, and the sickness is the one that the body temperature falls even onE DEGREE LOWER IT IS DIFFICULT TO RECIVER, and the complete cure cannot be hoped as long as the state where the temperature is very high is taken.

And, it is an autonomic nerve which regulates the temperature that plays an important role. The autonomic nerve is balanced like a seesaw by sympathetic and parasympathetic. NERVES – GRANULYCTES INCRESE

When the sympathetic nerve increases and it becomes superior DOMINATE, the white blood cell is adjusted in the form of increasing the granulocytes and activating the white blood cell. When the parasympathetic nerve becomes superior, DOMINATE the lymphocyte increases and it reverses.

Lymphocytes are immune from 35% to 41% of white blood cells. If the number falls out of this range, the immune function decreases. The parasympathetic is too dominant.

The granulocytes are balanced in a state in which about 60% of white blood cells are kept intact. The sympathetic becomes an advantage too much more than it. This is a groundbreaking discovery by Dr. Toru Abo.

This ratio is maintained BY the autonomic nerves. The balance is taken and the immune system goes up. If you have too many lymphocytes or too much granulocytes, the parasympathetic and sympathetic nerves become unbalanced and immune function decreases. Autonomic nerves hold the key to health.

The cause of illness is due to UNBALANCED autonomic nerves that are vulnerable to stress. Physical stress such as overwork and lack of sleep, mental stress such as anger and jealousy, anxiety, fear, sadness, and physical stress caused by chemicals, synthetic chemicals, and heavy metals can weaken the autonomic nerve.

These stresses accumulate and deprive the autonomic nervous system of balance. As a result, blood flow deteriorates and the body becomes cold. When the body cools down, the immunity that YOU WERE born WITH cannot FUNCTION AND THEREFORE BECOMES YOUR OWN HEALING POWER. . Our health in a stressful society depends on how we break this vicious cycle.

Effects of autonomic nervous adjustment

The function of the autonomic nerve can be adjusted immediately through the nerves concentrated in the fingertips. The thumb, index finger, middle finger, and little finger are parasympathetic, and the ring finger stimulates the sympathetic nerve, but using all five fingers does not give the sympathetic too much or the parasympathetic is too dominant. Depending on your physical condition, you can get the best balance.

Blood circulation promoting effect

THUMB – RELATED TO THE LUNG AND BREATHING FUNCTION

INDES FINGER RLEATED TO STOMACH AND LARGE INTESTINE

MAIBLT RELATED TO DIF=GESTIVE SYSYEM

‘MIDDLE FINGER EARS

RING FIGER – STIMULATES SYMPATEHTIC NERVUS SYEMT

LITTLE – HEART AND KIDNEY AND HAS A LOT OF FUCITONS

FIVE FINGERS – ALL TOGHER – STUMULATE FOR 5 SECNDS EACH

IN THIS CSE IMMUNIE POWER INCREASES AND HEALINGPOWER BECOMES VERY STOMRG/ YOUR PROBLEM WILL IMPROVE

When the autonomic nervous system is balanced, the blood vessels regain flexibility and the blood flow more easily. Also, the fingertips are where the capillaries are concentrated with the nerves. By stimulating the FINGER TIPS, it acts as a pump that directly stimulates blood vessels and sends blood into the veins.

The effect of the discharge and the metabolism of the poison

Waste products made in the body and poisons caused by stress are carried into the excretion organ in the bloodstream and discarded outside the body along with sweat, breathing, urine, stool, etc. If the autonomic nerve is balanced by the massage of the nail TIPS, and the flow of blood improves, the excretion power of the waste product and the poison increases, too. Moreover, the effect that blood becomes easy to flow is born by the decrease of poison. Then, of course, metabolism improves, too.

Effect of removing cold

The heat of the body is carried to the whole body in the bloodstream. The stagnant blood flow is improved by rubbing and rubbing the FINGER TIPS, and the cold body becomes warm, and the body TEMPEARTURE gradually rises. It is desirable that the body temperature be between 35.0 and 37°.

Normalization of immunity

The function of the white blood cells that manage the immune system is regulated by the autonomic nerve, so if the autonomic nerve restores its original function by tightening its FINGER TIP, the disturbed immune system is also revived.

By repeating the nail massage every day, trying to trim the autonomic nerve swept through the blood smoothly, opening up a “path” to protect body temperature and immunity. Beyond this path is health and longevity.