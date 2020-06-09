【117th】

Homeless Violinist

In New York City, the new coronavirus has been on lockdown since March 10, and thanks to three hours of meditation, two hours of reading and a daily walk in Central Park. While I was walking, I remembered a lot of old times.

I don’t remember how many years ago, but one time I was taking a walk through Central Park, I heard Johann Sebastian Bach’s Unaccompanied Violin Sonata in E minor. This PIECE is very difficult to play, and it is not able to be played by the person of Chot t and the quiet. But it was so wonderful that I followed the sound.

A black homeless man was playing the violin near a restaurant called The Tavern on the Green. I fell in love with THE MUSIC and listened to it until the end. He was a genius and a good person, and I was really surprised.

At the end of the song, I went to talk to the person. He proudly held the instrument and showed it to me and said that he had developed it himself. It was an electric violin. He said that if a student at the Juilliard Conservatory stopped and listened, HE would teach THEM

He was very smart, classy, AND GIFTED at the violin, and had the talent to be a famous musician to some extent, but he didn’t seem to be taking a bath for weeks.

INSTINTIVALLY, I invited him to my house to take a shower and have some food. HE smelled HORRIB;E, but I already looked up to him as an artist, so i BROUGHT HIM IN THROUGH the lobby. I thought it would be rude to BRING HIM IN from the back.

When I passed the lobby, HE was walking with me, so THEY couldn’t stop HIM, but I got to my apartment with a terrible smell. Homeless people smell peculiar. Is it because i haven’t taken a bath for days?

I invited him to my apartment, took a shower, and then i changed my clothes because i still had my clothes. AT THAT TIME I FOUND OLD CLOTHES FORM MY HUSBAND. I GAVE THEM TO HIM. HIS bath took about an hour. In the meantime, I threw away his clothes, gave him all the new clothes, and gave him some rice. The smell of homelessness didn’t disappear, but it was much better, so we talked about it while eating

It is said that he studied on his own once. I thought NO ONE could do that, but it’s hard. But whatever it is, HIS uncle was a violinist playing in an orchestra somewhere, HE SAID.

HE said they had no job, no money, and they lived with the money that people put in the roadside. He said, “I invented the electric violin.” The original electric violin is said to be hidden in the warehouse. I knew somehow that I was a student at the Juilliard Conservatory of Music.

He said, “I play outside Carnegie Hall sometimes, but i rarely go there because there’s a lot of territory IT’S OTHER PEOPLE’S TURF and it’s bad.”

I said, “You are talented, so you can eat enough in the way of music. But i need your help. Why don’t you do that? I want to help you.” When Asked why he didn’t go to the shelter, he said, “I don’t know what i’m going to do in that place, and if I have a violin, it’s dangerous, so I’m always in the park.”

We decided to meet again the next day, said good-bye, and this time we took them out the back door.

However, even though I had promised to meet the next day, HE was not at the time of the meeting at the place where I was playing the other day. I wanted to help, so I went there every day for a week, but I couldn’t see him on the first basis.

The next week, i was called by the manager of the apartment and was very scolded for what i did. Even a week later, the lobby still stinks. And he said, “You lived alone, but you did something dangerous. What the hell is wrong with you? I was strongly criticized, but ALL I could DO WAS apologize. HE SAID HE HAD RECEIVED MANY COMPLAINTS

Recently, every time I walk through the entrance to Central Park WEST on 67th Street, I can hear the sound of that violin. I can clearly remember the performance, and you can hear a wonderful “Unaccompanied Violin Sonata in The First Minor”. I still wonder if he was a real person? IN ANY CASE, He was a fine artist.