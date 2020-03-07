2020 with COVID-19: From ‘Full Steam Ahead’ to ‘Wait and See’

New York, N.Y. The coronavirus is impacting the entire world – including the world of philanthropy and international development.

“Planning is exceptionally challenging in light of such little information,” states Jim Luce, of the J. Luce Foundation and Orphans International Worldwide.

“Already, flights are suspended into Indonesia where we support my son’s orphanage and are planning a leadership center in Sulawesi,” he states.

“Then, flights are being limited into Delhi where we transit for our work with his Holiness the Dalai Lama and ‘dalit’ (“untouchable”) children in Bihar, india’s poorest province,” he adds.

With mass gatherings being canceled or postponed in the U.S., plans for the foundation’s 20th anniversary dinner gala at the Asia Society and World Congress V at Yale University are in doubt.

“This is our 20th anniversary and we are ready to takeoff this year, but our extensive plans might be delayed,” Jim concludes.

“We have several social entrepreneurial ventures launching this spring, including advertising in The Stewardship Report and onlining The Luce Collection,” the philanthropist explains. “These should not be affected,” Luce added.

The Luce Collection will feature over 1,000 family heirlooms in over fifty categories valued at just over a million dollars.

“In addition, our work in Jamaica and renewed focus on Haiti may have to wait. We were in Haiti since 1999, and I have made 28 trips there. Haiti was particularly set back after the earthquake and cholera epidemic. God help Haiti through this coronavirus nightmare,” Jim says.

“Finally, our roll out of the Our high school exchange program may be limited to one student in the fall until we know better where we stand,” Jim states.

The J. Luce Foundation and Orphans International Worldwide are partnered with Gaia Holistic Foundation, as well as Marietta College and the Caribbean Maritime University. The J. Luce Foundation India is located in Bihar.

The foundation, Orphans International (FB), and its project the N.Y. Global Leaders Lions Club, work to raise, support, and educate Young Global Leaders.

For information on how to support the foundation, nominate Young Global Leaders between the ages of 18 and 24 for the Luce Experience India, Luce Experience Israel, or the Luce 24 Under 24 Award, or to inquire about Board positions, email info@lucefoundation.org.

For information on how to host an international high school student through the Luce Global Exchange in New York City, please use the same email address