3 Smart Virus Avoidance Solutions

With all of the legitimate concern around the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), consumers are scrambling for viable solutions to keep themselves and their families healthy. There are certainly a number of marketplace innovations—and even some tried and true food-based solutions—that can help foster your well-being. Here are a few noteworthy examples, from gadgets to groceries, understanding shoppers need to ascertain any shipping delays amid the current chaos.

GermAway Handheld UVC Surface Sterilizer Wand (www.CureUV.com)

I found a nifty portable light-based technology solution that can keep you healthy while on-the-go. The GermAwayUV Surface Sterilizer Wand is a travel-friendly handheld wand that uses natural UV-C light to sanitize and disinfect surfaces no matter where you are: at home, a hotel room, a restaurant, a doctor’s waiting room–anywhere germs are sure to lurk (which is pretty much everywhere)!

This device uses the same advanced UV-C light technology that hospitals have been using to sterilize equipment for over 30 years—but now the technology is available to everyone at economical price points. This wand will actually eliminate bacteria, viruses, fungus, molds and a host of other pathogens! The Ultraviolet (UV-C) light technology is a really efficient and effective way to keep things germ free, and it’s certainly a better option than using harmful and messy chemicals to keep things sanitary.

Use on linens, bathroom fixtures, airline seats and trays and nearly any other surface where germs live. Oh, and I should also mention that in addition to its germicidal usefulness, this UV wand also fights unwanted odors and allergens such as mold and dust mites. So, use it on those old gym sneakers, your kids’ grungy soccer bag, anything that stinks really. Its miniature size is convenient for daily life and for travel.

Should this GermAway Wand be out-of-stock due to its efficacy and relatively economical price point, another handheld sterilizer solution worth considering is CureUV.com’s 18-watt UV-C Sterilizer, as it’s also a portable light-based tool that will disinfect and sterilize high traffic areas and other locations where bacteria and viruses congregate.

SOS Hydration Dehydration Avoidance & Treatment Drink Mix (www.SOSHydration.com)

One science-driven advancement is SOS Hydration—a pleasant-tasting, hydration-accelerating drink mix uniquely engineered to combat mild to moderate dehydration. This powder-based, immune system booster can help people fight an infection and recover faster since if proffers hydration equivalent to an I.V. drip—helping the body rehydrate fully three-times faster than by drinking water alone. Given the extent to which COVID-19 and influenza-induced dehydration is a significant concern for those who are sick, often undermining treatment and recovery, the importance of managing the issue should not be underestimated. In fact, if not properly attended to, illness-driven dehydration can lead to further debilitation of one’s health and well-being—sometimes in very medically significant ways.

According to board-certified internist Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo, co-founder of SOS Hydration, “One of the main effects of viral infections is dehydration, which the body combats by increasing its temperature, often causing a fever; this means that you lose more water through skin evaporation and even breathing. Viruses can also make you lose your appetite (another hydration source) and some may even cause diarrhea, vomiting or both. One of the best natural ways to combat viral illness and expedite recovery is through proper hydration, by drinking plenty of fluids. Hydration acceleration solutions like SOS Hydration—often tapped for exercise, travel, imbibing and other lifestyle-induced dehydration—can be a powerful recovery assist for viral infections and infectious respiratory illnesses like influenza (‘the flu’) and COVID-19. And, it can be used without causing gastrointestinal distress.”

Notably, with dehydration paramount among the more ubiquitous health concerns as detailed in a multitude of reports, SOS Hydration is leading the dehydration-focused donation charge to aid healthcare workers and affected families in particularly hard hit states. Through its partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission/#BStrong non-profit disaster relief organization, they’ve commenced donations with a shipment of 20,000 drink mix packs targeted to aid healthcare workers and test-positive patients.

While there are a number of brands that have entered the fray on the hydration acceleration front, SOS Hydration stands at the forefront of the field due to the depth of science driving—and overwhelmingly validating—its formulation.

Limoneira Lemons Ignite the Immune System (www.Limoneira.com)

Coronavirus aside, influenza (“the flu”) season is in full swing—but there are many natural opportunities to keep the germs at bay! One easy and tasty way to lean on food-based medicine is with Limoneira Lemons, which are not only loaded with vitamin C, but also boast an array of other health benefits. In addition to its antioxidant qualities, vitamin C plays a crucial role in helping the immune system to adapt to new threats and conditions. A deficiency in vitamin C can result in impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to infections.

According to Limoneira, “Adding vitamin C to the diet both protects and helps heal the body from infections. In addition, vitamin C improves the absorption of iron from plant-based foods and helps the immune system work properly to protect the body from disease. In fact, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force doesn’t support vitamin and mineral supplements to ward off disease, with the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans advising that people should get most of their nutrients from food.”

In recent years, researchers worldwide have studied the effects of vitamin C and its important and multi-functional role in human health—and the immune system specifically. This includes a study by researchers in Switzerland as published in the Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism that looked at the role of both vitamin C and zinc in boosting the immune system relative to specific conditions, such as respiratory tract infections and the common cold, among others. Findings incited that intake of vitamin C and zinc improved symptoms, and was also associated with shortened time span of the infection, disease or condition. This response was associated with a variety of ailments, including respiratory infections, pneumonia, the common cold and diarrhea infections in children among them. So, eating lemons, which contain about 60mcg of zinc per 100g, and other citrus fruits can help supercharge your immune system and keep you healthy, and an extra boost will help when you are actually battling a cold or other infection. Vital Record from Texas A&M’s University Health Science Center also cites lemons as a way to “reduce the risk of complications from a cold or flu, and reduce inflammation in the body.”

So, on the bright side, Limoneira lemons are certainly an easy, tasty and inexpensive way to squeeze your way to healthier days.

