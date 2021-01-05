5 Tips to Make This the Year to Lose Weight (and How to Do it)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even a modest weight loss of 5 to 10 pounds of your total body weight is likely to produce health benefits. The benefits can be found in blood pressure readings, blood cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels. That’s not a lot of weight, yet most people are not successful at losing it, and if they are they can’t seem to keep it off. Going into 2021, now is the time to make this the year to lose the weight and to keep it off for good.

“Choose right now to get your weight under control,” explains Dr. Michael Stern, founder of the Seattle Weight Loss Center. “Many people gained weight throughout the pandemic, and each new year brings with it the motivation to make changes. Don’t let this year pass by without tackling and beating the weight problem.”

Those who make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight are far more successful than those who do not, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Their study compared those who make resolutions to those who don’t over a six month period. Within the top three resolutions was to lose weight and adhere to an exercise program. They found that at the six month period, 46% of those who made a New Year’s resolution were successful, compared to only 4% of those who didn’t make a resolution.

Here are 5 tips to make this year the one to lose weight (and how to do it):

Understand yo-yo dieting. Millions of people diet, successfully lose weight, only to gain it back, and then start the process over again. This is referred to as yo-yo dieting. Some people believe it actually makes you fatter, because many gain back even more than they lost. Understand how it works so you can avoid this type of lifestyle, and instead focus on creating a long lasting healthy lifestyle. When you make small changes that stick around for the long term, they become your new norm and will lead to success.

Know why people fail at dieting. This varies from person to person. What can sabotage one person isn't necessarily what does it to another. Many people fail with their dieting goals because they follow a short term program, making changes just for the duration of the diet. Once they are done dieting they fall back into their old habits, and then the weight creeps back on. Lasting weight loss needs to come from making long term changes. By seeing changes as a new lifestyle you will be in a better position to keep the weight off.

See the connections beyond the fork. Many people who diet only look at what they are eating. Yet there are things that may be eating them, leading them to eat more due to being stressed out. When we get upset, anxious, or bored, we may have habits that lead us to eat more, or to eat unhealthy foods. Becoming more mindful about eating and lifestyle habits can help give you long term success. Mindfulness and meditation can go a long way toward helping to create a healthier lifestyle.

Find what works for you. Not everything works for every person. We are all unique and have different needs. We can't all consume and burn the same number of calories per day, just as we don't all need the same amount of protein each day. You have to understand that your unique needs must be determined and followed, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

Get support for your journey. People are more successful at losing weight when they have support. The support can keep you motivated and on track. Many people have found the support they need through the Seattle Weight Loss Center, which offers free consultations to help people with their weight loss goals.

“I’ve helped many people to overcome their weight loss challenges and yo-yo dieting,” added Dr. Stern. “I know the hold that it can have on people and I have made it my mission to help as many of them as I can. Nobody has to suffer through being overweight, they just need to know where to turn for the help they need.”

A retired urologist, Dr. Stern has made it his mission to study every aspect of weight loss. In doing so, he has become a weight loss specialist, and has founded the Seattle Weight Loss Center. Through the nonprofit organization, he provides free support to help people take control of their weight, successfully shed the extra pounds, and improve their overall health and well-being.

A former marathon runner, Dr. Stern was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995, and today is a quadriplegic. He conducts all weight loss consultations via Zoom. His weight loss program is shared in a book available on Amazon, called “Dr. Stern’s Rotation Diet.” The diet offers a weight loss program that focuses on four main components, which are motivation, disciplined endurance, diet, and exercise. With Dr. Stern’s rotation diet, people pick two or three diets that work for them, and rotate them to increase success rates. One of the other key aspects of the plan is to know the “why” so you know what motivates you to lose the weight.

His program goes beyond just what one eats and how many calories they burn. He explores the psychological aspects of weight, including teaching people to incorporate mindfulness, meditation, and more. He helps people gain an understanding of the keys to success, how to stay the course, and hacks to help people achieve long-lasting weight loss. His program shares the secrets of how he lost 70 pounds in seven months, without exercising at all.

Dr. Stern has attended weight loss conferences, as well as worked with a variety of professionals in the field to gain a better understanding about weight issues, including nutritionists, physical therapists, and psychologists. As part of his program, he will also be recommending ongoing treatment to board-certified physicians and surgeons in obesity medicine in each patient’s local area. After spending 60 years yo-yo dieting, he has successfully applied all he has learned about losing weight and maintaining the loss. While his weight loss consultations are free, the organization does accept donations to help cover costs.