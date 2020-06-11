5 Ways Central Florida Families Can Have Fun and Learn This Summer

With summer upon us there are more families than ever before who are looking for things to do to keep physically and mentally active. Summer break comes on the heels of a couple of months of being cooped up in the house with distance learning. People are ready for some fun and mental stimulation. The good news is that the Orlando area offers some great opportunities that go beyond the theme parks the city is known for.

“This is going to be a summer where parents want to mix in some activities that will help build upon the distance learning kids have been doing,” says Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “We offer some great learning opportunities for the whole family, but we also make it fun. Families need to safely explore, engage and enjoy this summer.”

Here are 5 ways to keep the family physically and mentally active this summer in the Orlando area and beyond:

Learn origami.Can You Origami?Is WonderWorks newest exhibit and great for enhancing math skills, problem solving, patience, and attention. WonderWorks Orlando will be having an origami exhibit this summer, beginning June 16, 2020. Explore a spring. Central Florida has many refreshing and pristine natural springs. Take the family to explore Wekiwa Springs State Park, Rock Springs Kelly Park, or venture a little further to family friendly Alexander Springs State Park. Discover space. WonderWorks gives kids a space experience without leaving Orlando. The space discovery zone offers an astronaut training challenge, Mercury capsule, and more. Have a beach day. With beaches only an hour away, having a beach day just makes good summer sense. Pack up a picnic lunch, sunscreen, and head out to the beach for the day. Explore art.Not only can families take some time this summer to do art projects, but they can explore and learn about art. The Wonder Art Gallery at WonderWorks offers a unique art gallery that plays tricks on your eyes, ensuring kids won’t get bored as they explore and learn.

“We all want to make this a great summer and create memories,” added Wayne. “There are some fun and engaging ways to do it right here in Orlando and beyond.”

There are new COVID-19 safety protocols that have been adopted at WonderWorks Orlando, including reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). The attraction also have reduced hours for the ropes course. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/covid-19 .