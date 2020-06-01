Most entrepreneurs have skills and passion in a particular area, which is what led them to opening a business in the first place. That doesn’t mean, however, that they know how to make a business be successful, because there is more to it than being good at what you do. There are issues that play an important role in business success, and without gaining the insight on how to handle them, people are losing money. For those on the fence about hiring a business coach, working with one will not only increase your chances of success, but it can help you stop losing money, too.

“Overhead can help make or break a business,” explains Joe Curcillo, celebrated author, lawyer, business coach and motivational speaker. “ It is crucial that entrepreneurs learn how to make their business successful overall. As a business coach, I give entrepreneurs the tools to stop the financial bleeding and start reaping the rewards.”

By working with a business coach, entrepreneurs can stop losing money. There are numerous ways they are wasting it that they are likely not even aware of. Here are 5 ways you lose money by not hiring a business coach:

Missing out on objective and experienced management.Entrepreneurs try to a play all roles in the business, at least in the beginning. The problem with this is that they usually lack the objectivity and experience needed to make things run successfully. A business coach specializes in such issues and can impart their objectivity and experience, giving business owners an edge. By not gaining skills to lead.Every successful business must have an excellent leader. A leader needs to know how to have a unifying vision for the company and get their team to work together well. A business coach can help improve management and leadership skills, helping people learn how to motivate and inspire their team to reach new levels of success. Having untapped potential.Many business managers have become stuck in a rut, and they don’t know how to move forward. That untapped potential is costing the business money. A good business coach will help you discover new ways to move and be inspired into action. Those skills can then be used with your team, to further gain overall benefit. Improving innovation inspires creativity. Not improving human resources.Most business managers don’t realize how important human resources is to the overall success of the company. They hire people from different generations and then don’t know how to get everyone to work together. When you improve human resources, which a business coach helps you do, you will get more out of your employees, hire the right ones, and will know how to delegate and establish roles. Not clarifying communication.The money lost due to miscommunication can be avoided. A business coach can help you clarify communication so that there is more listening, questions, feedback, and appreciation. When you clarify the communication in your business, every aspect of the company will improve.

“When you choose to hire a business coach, you are making an important investment in your business,” added Curcillo. “My goal is to always help entrepreneurs establish a unifying vision, and unlock their full potential so they can reach the level of success they have been dreaming of.”

Curcillo is author of “Getting to Us,” which has quickly become a top-selling book, with thousands of business leaders incorporating the information and using it to help their business grow and achieve goals. The advice that he shares in the book focuses on the importance of getting in the heads of your employees and customers. He is known for his idea of the importance of entrepreneurs creating a unifying vision in order to be successful. By creating a unifying vision and bridging the generation gap within the team, businesses can thrive.

A unifying vision is Curcillo’s specialty, which is the key factor that will help businesses to thrive following the current pandemic shutdown. With it, businesses will be able to engage their millennials and other team members, as well as gain the leadership skills they need in order to succeed.

Called “The MindShark,” Curcillo is part mind reader and part lawyer. He has spent his life being a trial lawyer, studying how people behave and how they are motivated. Along with being a bestselling author, he also has a popular TED Talk called “The Mobilizing Power of a Unified Vision.” Curcillo is a bestselling author of several books, including “Getting to Us,” “What’s Your Freakin’ Point: Maximize the Impact of Every Word You Speak,” and “Don’t be a Hamster: 30 Tips to Spark the Imagination of Busy People.”

Through his career, Curcillo has worked with many big companies, including the San Francisco Giants, the Philadelphia Phillies, Merrill Lynch, Mohegan Sun, Re/Max, Amway, and Hershey Park. For more information, visit the site at: https://themindshark.com/. Those interested in reading “Getting to Us” can purchase it on Amazon: Getting to Us – Amazon. Or, view all of his books at: https://themindshark.com/books/.