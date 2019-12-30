Alcatraz East Crime Museum Offers Special Programs for Scouting Troops in 2020

As the new year gets underway, many scouting troops will begin to make their plans for the coming year. Alcatraz East Crime Museum, located in Pigeon Forge, is offering a variety of special events and activities designed specifically for scouts. Special events will be offered all year long, with activities ranging from a chance to earn a scouting badge, to museum sleepovers, to discounted admission rates.

“We are always excited to host events and activities for the scouting troops in the area,” explains Rachael Penman, Director of Artifacts and Exhibits at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “The events offer the troops a chance to bond, learn, and have some fun. We have programs that give them a chance to explore and earn badges, too.”

Several scouting events are already on the calendar, but troops can also arrange their own time to come explore throughout the year. Upcoming Boy Scout Appreciation Days will be held on February 8-9, 2020, and March 14-15, 2020. On those days, all Boy Scouts who visit the museum in their scouting uniform or provide proof of scout membership will get a discounted admission rate of $12 per person, plus tax. This rate also applies to any chaperones or other attendees accompanying the scout. Scouts who attend will receive a special Alcatraz East participation badge.

Alcatraz East will offer several Girl Scouts programs in 2020, including:

Detective and Special Agent Badge Program – This program allows troop members to earn a scouting badge in the respective categories. The fee for the program is $15 per person, plus tax, and includes museum entrance with activities that meet all requirements to earn the badge.

– This program allows troop members to earn a scouting badge in the respective categories. The fee for the program is $15 per person, plus tax, and includes museum entrance with activities that meet all requirements to earn the badge. Girl Scout Appreciation Days – Theses special days will be offered on April 25-26, 2020, and May 16-17, 2020. Admission is $12 per person, plus tax, for girl scouts in uniform or those who can prove membership.

Theses special days will be offered on April 25-26, 2020, and May 16-17, 2020. Admission is $12 per person, plus tax, for girl scouts in uniform or those who can prove membership. Girl Scout Sleepover – Scouts will enjoy a night at the museum filled with badge earning opportunities, a top detective scavenger hunt, the showing of a detective movie, food and more. Sleepovers will be held on May 16, 2020, and November 7, 2020. The rate for this event is $35 per person, plus tax.

“We are happy to host scouting troops anytime during the year,” adds Penman. “Whether you want to plan a date for a special badge program, sleepover, or another activity, give us a call. We will work with you to get it planned and make it a great time for the kids.”