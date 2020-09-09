Alcatraz East Crime Museum Release September Programs: Local Appreciation and Forensic Expert Talk about 9/11

Alcatraz East Crime Museum announces Local Appreciation Days with a special admission price now through September 27, 2020. The discounted admission rate is $10 per person, with a canned food item to benefit the Sevier County Food Ministries. During September, the museum will also feature local guest speaker, Art Bohanan, a forensic expert who was part of the World Trade Center response team following the attacks on 9/11. He will be sharing his insights and experiences on the disaster response at Ground Zero.

“We have great things happening for locals this month,” says Candice Cook, director of operations at Alcatraz East. “At the same time, we encourage the community to give back by collecting food for the local pantry in this difficult time for some of our neighbors.” The discounted rate will be offered with local ID to residents of Sevier, Knox, Cocke, Blount, Jefferson, and Hamblen counties.

On September 12, 2020, Art Bohanan will be speaking at the museum. He will be discussing forensics at Ground Zero following the attack on September 11, 2001. Bohanan is a Sevier County native who was a senior forensic examiner for 26 years with the Knoxville Police Department. He was part of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team that was sent to the World Trade Center, arriving there on September 12, 2001. Guest can hear his talk at 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, or 3:00 pm. This program is included free with museum admission, seating is limited and based on availability.

The canned food collected will benefit Sevier County Food Ministries, which served over 5,700 local families in 2019. They provide local families with free hot meals and food bags. With the $10 discounted admission rate and canned food item, locals will have access to the self-guided exhibits and galleries Alcatraz East Crime Museum has to offer, including:

A notorious history of American crime, including information and artifacts about pirates, gunslingers of the Old West, white collar crimes, events such as 9/11, and getaway cars, including the famous Bronco from O.J. Simpson’s chase.

The consequences of punishment, which include a police lineup, mug shots, a lie detector test, a jail cell, and more.

Crime scene investigation gallery with information on how to solve a crime with forensics, including ballistics, DNA, blood analysis, fingerprinting, and facial reconstruction.

Crime fighting, including some of the more famous lawmen who have helped to prevent and solve crime. Exhibits include police equipment, FBI, and honors Fallen Officers.

Counterfeit crimes and pop culture, including bootlegged items and counterfeited designer goods.

“Pigeon Forge is a busy place with lots of visitors, but we always enjoy saying hi to our neighbors and showing them what’s “inside the walls,” added Cook. “This is a great month for locals to stop in and see what’s new.”

This year Alcatraz East also has a new temporary exhibit in partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, featuring their most famous cases and the work they do across the state every day. There is also a new pop up display on the 19th Amendment at the museum that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the amendment giving women the right to vote.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has COVID-19 safety measures in place to help keep people safer, including a new mascot named “Doc” (law enforcement lingo for Department of Corrections). Throughout the museum, people will see signage and friendly safety reminders from Doc. The museum’s updated safety measures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on their web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/covid-19/ .

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has a star-studded panel of experts who make up the Advisory Board, including those in law enforcement, collectors, a medical examiner, crime scene investigators, and others. The board includes Jim Willett, a retired prison warden; Anthony Rivera, a combat veteran and Navy SEAL chief; and Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who is best known for the Casey Anthony trial. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.alcatrazeast.com. Please check out our traveling safe page with more safety tips and information: www.crimemuseum.org/help-the-missing/missing-persons/.