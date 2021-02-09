Alcatraz East Crime Museum shows Love to Locals with Appreciation Days

Alcatraz East Crime Museum is inviting locals to take part in their annual Local Appreciation Days. Held this year from February 25, 2021, through March 7, 2021, locals can get a discounted admission rate of only $12 per person, plus tax. The special rate is open to those who live in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, and Sevier counties.

“We love our locals and want to offer a special rate so their family can come in and explore and learn,” says Michelle Reilly, groups and program manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “We are excited to give them the opportunity to learn about crime on a national and state level.”

To get the discounted admission rate, all adults will need to present their identification or current pay stub. The offer cannot be combined with any other discount. The admission price gives visitors access to all the museum’s exhibits, including the crime scene investigation (CSI) gallery, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations exhibit, Ted Bundy’s car, the white Bronco OJ Simpson was in during the famous chase, the junior detective area and more.

Visitors of all ages can experience a jail cell, police line-up and get a chance to be a top detective. There is also currently a temporary exhibit focusing on Ted Bundy’s final arrest. The museum sheds light on the history of crime in America, the consequences of crime, crime scene investigation, crime-fighting, counterfeit crimes and pop culture.

“The museum gives people a chance to learn more about something that impacts all of us,” added Reilly. “Strolling through and visiting the exhibits can be a great way to teach and learn about crime prevention.”

The museum has also announced their book club pick for February 2021, which is “The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley” by Jessica Garrison. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum Book Club is free and held monthly in a Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2501413496847378. Additional information about the monthly book club can be found on the site at: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/book-club/.

Alcatraz East is open daily. Please check the website for the current hours of operation. Due to COVID-19 the museum is not accepting cash as a form of payment. Please purchase tickets ahead of time online or through non-cash options at the ticket booth. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing.

The museum’s interactive CSI-related programs feature observation skills, personality tests, blood splatter analysis and deciphering Morse code. These interactive experiences are available to birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building groups or other special events for an additional fee.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has COVID-19 safety measures in place to help keep people safe, including a new mascot named “Doc” (law enforcement jargon for Department of Corrections). The museum’s updated safety measures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules before their visit on the museum’s webpage devoted to COVID-19: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/covid-19/.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has a star-studded panel of experts who make up the Advisory Board, including law enforcement, collectors, a medical examiner, crime scene investigators and others. The board includes Jim Willett, a retired prison warden; Anthony Rivera, a former combat Navy SEAL chief; and Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who is best known for the Casey Anthony trial. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com.