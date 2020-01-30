Alcatraz East Offers New Community Programs

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has several programs coming up in February, including the new online Crime Museum Book Club, Local Appreciation Days, and applications are now open for the 3rd Annual Graffiti Art Contest.

Alcatraz East is launching an online book club February 1. The Crime Museum Book Club will convene in a Facebook group and is open to anyone interested in the topic. The group can be found through the museum’s Facebook page and each month the museum will engage readers in a selected non-fiction book. Discussions will allow members to share their opinions and ask questions on cases, authors and people featured in the book. The first book the club will take a closer look at is “Chase Darkness with Me” by Billy Jensen, who spoke at the museum in July 2019. Those interested in joining the book club can do so online at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2501413496847378/scheduled/ .

“The book club was created in response to the explosion of interest in true crime,” added Rachael Penman, Alcatraz East’s director of artifacts and exhibits. “Many of our visitors have favorite true crime TV shows, documentaries, and podcasts and we wanted to bring them more opportunities to engage with others on particular stories and cases.”

Additionally, Local Appreciation Days will be held from February 23 through March 8, 2020. During that time, local residents will be offered a special admission rate of $10 per person. This special rate is open to everyone who lives or works in surrounding counties, including Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox and Sevier. All state welcome center employees are also invited to take part in Local Appreciation Days.

“We love our neighbors and this is a great time of year to welcome locals to the museum. We’re excited to have people back to show off our new temporary exhibits and artifacts and welcome new visitors to all the exciting things we have to offer,” explains Candice Cook, director of operations at Alcatraz East. “We invite everyone to come see what is going on inside Alcatraz East!”