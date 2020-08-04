Army Sergeant Seeks Help to Bring Two Rescue Dogs Back to America

Being stationed overseas when you are in the military can leave you longing for home. One of the great things that happen to soldiers is when they are able to befriend a stray dog. Sergeant Corina Kimball knows all too well the joy that it brings while she is there. But she also knows the heartache of having to leave them behind when it comes time to returning to the U.S., which has made her desperate to get them back home with her. She’s turned to Paws of War, because they have helped many soldiers relocate their dogs when it was time to head back to the states.

“We know how important these relationships are to our soldiers and how the dogs help them get through challenging times,” explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “We also know how important it is that they get to bring the dogs home with them. We make it our mission to ensure that it happens, but we can’t do it alone. We need the public to help contribute to this mission if we are to be successful with it.”

Kimball, who has now made it back home to the US, is eagerly waiting for her dogs to join her. While stationed overseas, she found two stray dogs who would roam around, struggling to survive. They were malnourished and afraid of people. Over time, they came to trust her, and the three of them formed a strong bond. She fell in love with the two dogs, which she named Cinnamon and Pepper, bonding and finding companionship with them.

The remote Army base where Kimball was stationed is located in area of the world that can be dangerous for stray dogs. She knows that by leaving the dogs behind they are being put in a dangerous situation and their future will be bleak. She is desperate to have the two dogs make their way from overseas to her home, where they can live out the rest of their life in a loving family.

“Timing is crucial in a situation like this,” added Misseri. “Without Sgt. Kimball there to care for Cinnamon and Pepper the dogs are in a dangerous situation. Together, we can make bringing the dogs back to Montana a reality for this soldier.”

While relocating a dog from overseas to the USA is possible, it’s not easy and it’s not cheap. Paws of War works with other local animal organizations to ensure the mission takes place and that the dog is legally and safely brought to live with the soldier they are helping. Those who would like to make a donation to help relocate the dogs can log online:

https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/106068-cornia-s-poland-dogs?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_711677 .

Paws of War rescues dogs, provides them with proper training, and then pairs them with veterans, all free of charge. They also help soldiers bring their dog back to America after serving overseas. Those who would like to learn more about supporting Paws of War and its mission can go online to: http://pawsofwar.org.