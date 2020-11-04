Biden Beats Trump in Tight Race to Take White House

New York, N.Y. The Stewardship Report projects Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has won the U.S. Presidential election, becoming the 46th president of the United States of America.

Although Donald Trump has yet to concede, and Joe Biden has yet to claim victory, we project the former Vice President will be sworn in as President on Jan. 20 following a series of Republican-led legal challenges at the state level.

We project the final Electoral College count will be over 270 for Joe Biden, with Biden winning Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Less than 24 hours ago, outgoing President Donald Trump stated from the now-fortified White House:

This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity — for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. Okay? It’s a very sad, it’s a very sad moment, to me this is a very sad moment. And we will win this and, as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it…

A short summary of what we can expect from a Biden presidency:

Abolish Capital Punishment

Eliminate private prisons

Free college education (2 years)

Universal background checks for guns

Expand Affordable Care Act (Obama Care)

Citizenship for Dreamers (DACA)

Rejoin the Paris Accord on Climate Change

As former vice president, Biden entered the race with high name recognition. From his campaign announcement to the start of the election, he was most identified as the Democratic front-runner.

One factor in President Trump’s defeat was his apparent lack of concern about the Corona Pandemic. As of today, there have been almost ten million cases of Coronavirus in the United States since February, with COVID deaths numbering more than 234,000.

The Stewardship Report on Connecting Goodness is among the first publications to call the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.