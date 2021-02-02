CNY Art: From STEM to STEAM

WonderWorks Syracuse announces the winners of their 1st annual art contest: WonderWorks CNY Art. The winners of the art contest will have their art on display in the Destiny USA Canyon on floor three, near Canyon Climb ropes course. Additionally, each winner will receive four complimentary tickets to WonderWorks and admire their work on display. The winners of this year’s art contest are:

Abby – Mushroom Tranquility

Jack – Sitting in Space

McKenna – Dreaming of Delilah

Sarah – The Challenges we Face Together

Mya – Whats Next

Sophia – Behind the Door

Christine – Gear Ahead

Trinity – Floating with Mars

Clare – Frosty Evening

Isabella – Stream of Thought

“Congratulations to each of the winners from this year’s contest,” says Nicole Montgomery, General Manager of WonderWorks Syracuse. “We are excited to promote youth art in our area and we look forward to having their masterpieces on display for the next year.”

WonderWorks collected submissions to the youth art contest through December 18, 2020. The winning artwork will go on display beginning February 8, 2021 and will be there for a period of one year. The art contest theme for this year was “Time to Think,” which encouraged young artists to express their thoughts through art. All artwork is unique in concept, design, and execution. Submissions for the next art contest will be taken in the fall.

Encouraging youth to express themselves artistically can have lasting benefits. According to the School Superintendents Association, the arts play an important role in human development, enhancing the growth of cognitive, emotional, and psychomotor pathways. Plus, they report the arts provide a higher quality of human experience throughout a person’s lifetime.

“Our mission is to help families explore, learn, and have fun,” added Montgomery. “Promoting the area’s youth artists is another way of connecting with local families. We look forward to continuing making these connections in the year ahead.”

The only area that is currently open at WonderWorks Syracuse is the Canyon Climb, which is the world’s largest suspended indoor ropes course, offering three levels and 81 obstacles. The other popular WonderWorks exhibit and laser tag attractions remain temporarily closed due to state pandemic orders.

To help with interaction and distance learning WonderWorks Syracuse recently launched some educational programs, including virtual learning labs, and homeschool days. It also offers group rates, scouting programs, sensory days, birthday parties, and corporate events.

In efforts to keep guests safe, Covid-19 safety precautions are in place. Face coverings are required for all guests over the age of two, social distancing is required, and WonderWorks is using a cashless system. Sanitizer stations are also available, and employees are given daily health screenings. To see a full list of COVID-19 safety measures being taken, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/covid-19 .