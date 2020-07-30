Doctor Offers Advice on Boosting Immune System to Help Beat COVID-19

Around the country people are putting on masks in an effort to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. While this is a good step to take, there’s an important one everyone should be taking in an effort to help minimize the virus, should they be exposed. Boosting your immune system can play a critical role in the outcome when having the virus. Studies have shown that major risk factors for developing severe COVID illness include advanced age, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, and immune system weakness.

“More effort should go into improving one’s personal health right now,” explains Dr. Robert “Bob” Posner, a world- renowned medical doctor who founded the Serotonin-Plus Weight Loss Program. “There is a lot that we can do to help protect ourselves from this virus, starting with boosting our immune system.”

Our immune system, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is a network of cells, tissue, and organs that work together to help protect the body from infection. Immune system organs include the thymus, spleen, bone marrow, cells, and chemicals/proteins. When we have a strong immune system we are more likely to be able to fight off or minimize viruses when we are exposed to them. A weaker immune system may have a difficult time being able to fight them off, which could lead to serious or dire outcomes.

There are numerous things we can do to help protect ourselves from COVID-19. Most people are aware that they should wear a mask and keep their hands washed. But boosting your immune system is a crucial step that can help protect provide protection.

Here are things you can do to help boost your immune system:

·Lose weight. According to research conducted by Johns Hopkins University, obesity is a major risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalization. It’s also listed as the primary risk factor for younger patients who have the virus. Obesity, which is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and up, is believed to weaken the immune system. Losing weight can boost your immune system, reduce risks associated with the virus, and help with a plethora of other health-related conditions.

·Sleep well. Not getting enough sleep weakens your immune system, so it’s a good idea to create a healthy sleep habit routine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when you are sleeping, your body repairs tissue and fights off infection. If you are not getting enough good sleep, you impair mental functioning, increase appetite that leads to weight gain, and promote insulin resistance. The CDC reports that a lack of sleep weakens the immune system by reducing the proper function of cells, increasing the inflammatory response, and reducing the production of antibodies. Aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep per night to boost your immune system.

·Reduce stress. Psychological stress has been shown time and again to weaken the immune system. It’s to find healthy ways to reduce stress and keep it in check. Make a point to do things daily that will help to combat stress, such exercising, meditating, doing yoga, journaling, etc. There are numerous healthy ways to reduce stress, so find the one that you prefer.

·Eat healthy. It’s important to eat a diet that has plenty of fruits and vegetables, so that you get the protective antioxidants they provide. Getting the body the nutrients that it needs will help to keep your immune system stronger. It’s important to also limit the amount of alcohol you consume. Some of the best foods to help boost your immunity, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, include sweet potatoes, spinach, mangos, citrus, berries, fatty fish and eggs, beans, seeds, nuts, and lentils.

·Take supplements. There has never been a better time to get into taking supplements. Some of the ones that have been proven to help boost the immune system include vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, elderberry, and maitake mushroom extract.

·Exercise regularly. Not only will exercising help keep obesity away, but it can also help keep viruses away. According to the NIH, physical activity may help flush bacteria from the lungs and airways, reducing your chances of getting illnesses, but it also causes a change in antibodies and white blood cells, which helps the immune system fight disease.

“Losing weight and striving for a healthier lifestyle can go a long way toward boosting your immunity and keeping you feeling good,” adds Posner. “Yes, put the mask on when you can’t socially distance, but make losing weight, reducing stress, eating healthy, and exercising regularly a major goal, too.”

