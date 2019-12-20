Dr. Kazuko Hillyer Tatsumura’s Column in Japan’s Weekly Biz

New York, N.Y. In 2017, the distinguished Dr. Kazuko Hillyer Tatsumura began to publish a weekly series of essays in the Japanese language publication Weekly Biz. A translation of these appears here in The Stewardship Report on Connecting Goodness.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama with friend Dr. Kazuko Hillyer Tatsumura, in 1972.
- Vol. 99:
- Vol. 98:
- V0l. 97:
- Vol. 96:
- Vol. 95:
- Vol. 94:
- Vol. 93:
- Vol. 92:
- Vol. 91:
- Vol. 90:
- Vol. 89:
- Vol. 88:
- Vol. 87:
- Vol. 86:
- Vol. 85:
- Vol. 84: Mexico’s Day of the Dead
- Vol. 83:
- Vol. 82:
- Vol. 81:
- Vol. 80:
- Vol. 79:
- Vol. 78:
- Vol. 77:
- Vol. 76:
- Vol. 75:
- Vol. 74
- Vol. 73:
- ✔Vol. 72: In Dubai: Traveling Around World, Explaining Research Results (5/18/19)
- ✔Vol. 71: From My NYC Window, Gazing Down on Magnificent Lincoln Center (5/11/19)
- ✔Vol. 70: All Children Born in this World are Treasures of the Universe (5/4/19)
- ✔Vol. 69: The Teaching of “Jōmon:” Human Beings with Great Passion (4/27/19)
- ✔Vol. 68: The Teaching of “Jōmon:” Our Ancient Japanese DNA Inherited (4/20/19)
- ✔Vol. 67: Introducing Art from Southeast Asia in the 1980’s (4/13/19)
- ✔Vol. 66: Kabuki Roots? Introducing Indian Traditional “Katakari Dance” (3/30/19)
- ✔Vol. 65: Celebrating Hinamatsuri and Osekku Japanese Children’s’ Festival (3/23/19)
- ✔Vol. 64: Working with Pierre Cardin to Bring Japanese Drum Art to the World (3/16/19)
- ✔Vol. 63: Stepping Back in Time: Becoming 12-Layered Princess of Heian Period (3/9/19)
- ✔Vol. 62: Reminisces of Being in Leningrad for the Collapse of the Soviet Union (3/2/19)
- ✔Vol. 61: 1965: My First Visit to Soviet Russia – Full of Lines and Surprises (2/23/19)
- ✔Vol. 60: A Japanese New Years and a 94-Year Old Female Priest (2/16/19)
- ✔Vol. 59: New Year’s Eve in Japan: The Young Continue (Very) Old Traditions (2/9/19)
- ✔Vol. 58: From Poland, Where Jews Died, Henryk Tomashevski’s Great Mime Group (2/2/19)
- ✔Vol. 57: Memories of Leonard Bernstein (Second time) (1/26/19)
- ✔Vol. 56: Tibetan Monk Gatzo: No Matter How Hard, People Can Endure (1/19/19)
- ✔Vol. 55: What I Want This Year: Compassion, Communication, Courage (1/12/19)
- ✔Vol. 54: Remembering the Old Japanese New Year, Shōgatsu (12/22/18)
- ✔Vol. 53: Orphanage Support is My Lifetime Work and Legacy (12/15/18)
- ✔Vol. 52: Memories of Old Yugoslavia, New Slovenia’s Capital Ljubljana (12/1/18)
- ✔Vol. 51: The Lighter Side of My Journey, Continuously Beaten in the Head (11/24/18)
- ✔Vol. 50: At the World Religious Council: The Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima (11/17/18)
- Vol. 49: xxx (11/10/18)
- Vol. 48: Story of Shinto and Buddhism Fusion (11/3/18)
- Vol. 47: Tenkawa Shrine and World Religious Conference (10/6/18)
- Vol. 46: Parliament of the World’s Religions (10/27/18)
- Vol. 45: “World Onnetsu Therapy” event in Cuba (2) (10/20/18)
- Vol. 44: “World Thermal Therapy” Convention in Cuba (1)/ (10/13/18)
- Vol. 43: Cuba Past and Present (9/8/18)
- Vol. 42: Memories after the Romanian Revolution (9/1/18)
- Vol. 41: About My Family (Part 1) (8/25/18)
- Vol. 40: Child Grows lovingly and arbitrarily, “treasure” given from heaven (8/18/18)
- Vol. 39: http://www.stewardshipreport.com/dr-kazuko-vol-39/ (8/11/18)
- Vol. 38: Making a vision, doing with destruction to death (8/4/18)
- Vol. 37: About Cuba for the First Time (7/28/18)
- Vol. 36: Wake that I can realize what I want to do (7/21/18)
- Vol. 35: Prague Spring and the Velvet Revolution (7/14/18)
- Vol. 34: Event of “Compassion’s Hakodate” at Mt. Fuji (7/7/18)
- Vol. 33: Bodhgaya’s Kalachakra (Part 2) (6/30/18)
- Vol. 32: Bodhgaya’s Kalachakra (Part 1) (6/23/18)
- Vol. 31: The Story of Hyperthermia (Part 3) (6/16/18)
- Vol. 30: The Story of Onnetsu Therapy (Part 2) (6/9/18)
- Vol. 29: The Story of Onnetsu Therapy (Part 1) (6/2/18)
- Vol. 28: Volunteer Experience with Hurricane Katrina (Part 2) (5/26/18)
- Vol. 27: Volunteer Experience with Hurricane Katrina (Part 1) (5/19/18)
- Vol. 26: Pavarotti’s Story: Pavarotti Who Lived 100% of His Life (5/12/18)
- Vol. 25: The Story of the Tibetan Manjushree Orphanage (Part 2 (5/5/18)
- Vol. 24: The Story of the Tibetan Manjushree Orphanage (Part 1) (4/28/18)
- Vol. 23: Metropolitan Opera (Part 2) (4/21/18)
- Vol. 22: Metropolitan Opera (Part 1) (4/14/18)
- Vol. 21: Definition of True Happiness, Learned from Mother Teresa (4/7/18)
- Vol. 20: Called by Mother Teresa, Serving Calcutta (3/31/18)
- Vol. 19: Master Goenka Travels from India to Teach Vipassana Mediation in U.S (3/24/18)
- Vol. 18: About Meditation: Learning Wonder of “Buddha’s Meditation” (1) (3/17/18)
- Vol. 17: Challenge: Creating Japanese Culture Exchange with East Germany (3/10/18)
- Vol. 16: Inviting East Germany’s Gewandhaus Orchestra from Leipzig to U.S. (2/10/18)
- Vol. 15: In NYC, Geneva Lantern Demonstrations to Save the Boat People (2/3/18)
- Vol. 14: A Look at the Balance Between the Natural and Human Worlds (1/27/18)
- Vol. 13: Continuing the Culture of 92 Countries with Beacon U.N. of Art (1/20/18)
- Vol. 12: How I Became Co-Owner of The Beacon Theater in New York (1/13/18)
- Vol. 11: Memories of New Year’s Day in Japan, This Year’s New Years in NYC (1/6/18)
- Vol. 10: The Story of Reviving Manhattan’s Famous Beacon Theater (12/30/17)
- Vol. 9: In NYC, Grace Kelly Opens The Beacon Theater After We Saved It (12/23/17)
- Vol. 8: The Untold Story of How New York’s Beacon Theater was Saved (12/16/17)
- Vol. 7: A Japanese Woman in China Before It Opened to the West (12/9/17)
- ✔Vol. 6: From Manjushree Orphanage through NYC Gathering for World Peace (10/21/17)
- ✔Vol. 5: Despite Chinese Pressure, Tibetan Performers Toured America, Europe (10/14/17)
- ✔Vol. 4: In India, an Encounter with the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Opera (10/7/17)
- ✔Vol. 3: I was the First Japanese Woman to Meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama (9/30/17)
- ✔Vol. 2: From New York to Los Angeles, the Performance Tour of Grand Kabuki (9/23/17)
- ✔Vol. 1: From Japanese Girl to Grandmother, Flying Around the World (9/16/17)
This series was originally published in Weekly Biz; translated by Jim Luce.
(ニューヨークビズ！)
ABOUT DR. KAZUKO HILLYER TATSUMURA
Dr. Kazuko was born into a distinguished old family in Kyoto, Japan, and graduated from Toho conservatory of Music in Tokyo. In 1961 she came to U.S. as a pianist sponsored by the Boston Symphony. She studied at Boston University, New York University, and received her Ph.D. in Oriental Medicine from New York State University and the International Academy of Education in Tokyo. From 1968 to 1992, she promoted cultural exchanges from East to West and vice versa, and became a world famous impresario, producing 2,000 events each year all over the world encompassing over 140 countries. In this connection, in 1972, she went to Dharamsala to find the lost Tibetan Folk Opera, and met His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with whom she remains a lifelong friend. In 1973 and 1991 she arranged and funded personally the tours of the Folk Opera of Tibet to the West. She has received many medals and honors from different countries. Her tireless life long work in Philanthropic field is vast and well known ranging from Save the Beacon Theater, Save the Boat People, Help the Homeless, natural disasters of earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as relief to AIDS and HIV positive children in Africa. She has been a dedicated Board Member to both the J. Luce Foundation and Orphans International for years. Her work focuses on the Tibetan people; Tibetan children remain especially strong in her heart. She raised fund for the new academic building for Manjushree Orphanage in Tawang, India and supported many aspects of the school. See HuffPo pieces entitled Japanese Holistic Healer in NYC to Build School for Tibetan Orphans in India, A Japanese Dinner with Raul Castro’s Daughter, and NYC Gala in Support of Tibetan Orphans Set for January