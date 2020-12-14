“Dr. Stern’s Rotation Diet” Book Launches, Offers Secrets to Overcome Yo-Yo Dieting

Millions of people attempt to lose weight each year, but many of them never reach their goals. Some of those who do fall into the same old habits, and they end up gaining it back. Weight loss can be a challenge that many cannot overcome, which is why one doctor is on a mission to help as many people as he can. Dr. Michael Stern not only provides free weight loss consultations through the Seattle Weight Loss Center that he founded, but he has now published a book of all his weight loss secrets, titled “Dr. Stern’s Rotation Diet.”

“I have also struggled with weight throughout my life, so I know firsthand what it’s like,” explains Dr. Michael Stern, founder of the Seattle Weight Loss Center. “I’ve learned a great deal along the way, which is why I feel so compelled to get the information out there to help other people be successful with their weight loss goals.”

“Dr. Stern’s Rotation Diet,” available on Amazon, offers everything one needs to understand weight issues and successfully navigate their way toward success. As a retired urologist, Dr. Stern has also studied weight loss from a variety of angles. Over the years, he has become a specialist in the area of weight loss. He has learned many things about dieting and keeping the weight off that he feels people should know if they want to be able to lose the pounds and create a healthier lifestyle.

The book offers a wide variety of dieting information based on both Dr. Stern’s experience as well as scientific research on the topic. Dr. Stern’s program focuses on four main components, which are motivation, disciplined endurance, diet, and exercise. Those who read the book will learn:

Understand the idea behind of many popular weight loss programs.

How to navigate their way through common dieting misconceptions.

How to incorporate short periods of fasting and why it’s helpful.

The keys to successfully losing weight and keeping it off.

Mindfulness and meditation and how they are essential to becoming healthier.

How to lose weight fast and lose it forever.

How to set healthy and realistic weight loss goals.

The best way to get started on your weight loss journey.

How to stay the course, especially when things get tough.

Secret hacks for successful weight loss.

“It’s time to make a goal this year to stop struggling with the yo-yo dieting,” added Dr. Stern. “By taking my advice, you will be well on your way to success. Make 2021 the year to lose the extra pounds, feel great, and get back to enjoying life more.”

Through the nonprofit organization, the Seattle Weight Loss Center, Dr. Stern is on a mission to help as many people as he can to take control of their weight, successfully shed the extra pounds, and improve their overall health and well-being. Conducting everything through Zoom, he is able to help people with their weight loss journey from wherever they are in the country. His program shares the secrets of how he lost 70 pounds in seven months, without exercising at all.