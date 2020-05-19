Empower Cocktails Launches Ladies-Focused Spirits Line

::: The Empower Cosmopolitan Martini beverage launches to wet the whistle of spirits-savvy women :::

The distilled drink industry is booming, with one report citing the global alcoholic beverages sector is poised to reach a whopping $1,684 billion by 2025. In this day and age, it’s a curiosity that this category doesn’t put a more intensive focus on targeting women. In fact, the consumer spending power of women is getting more than its fair share of attention, including a recent Forbes.com story highlighting how this demographics’ escalating economic power and prowess is helping reshape markets.

In a piece of decidedly good news for spirits-savvy gals, there’s a new company on the scene that clearly “gets it:” Empower Cocktails. This new drink industry disruptor is fully focused on the female consumer, with celebrating and empowering women at the forefront of its mission.

The beverage brand recently launched the first product in its ladies-focused line of ready-to-pour cocktail drinks: the Empower Cosmopolitan Martini. I’ve had the pleasure of sipping and savoring this delicious elixir on multiple occasions and can tell you they’ve duly hit the mark with its palate-pleasing flavor profile. Refreshing and not too sweet, this cocktail contains Sweet Potato Vodka, which is locally sourced from a family-owned farm in Northern California, as well as triple sec, cooling white cranberry and zesty lime. Just refrigerate and then pour when ready to enjoy. All that’s needed is a martini glass and, if desired, a favorite garnish like lemon or lime zest or a maraschino cherry. The drink is 25 proof and even waistline-friendly, containing only 80 calories per three ounces.

Fabulous taste, aside, I do also appreciate the company’s commitment to advancing the interests of women. “Empowerment is not just the company’s brand, it’s a statement of love, action, and support for women on a global scale,” said Tiffany Hall, founder of Empower Cocktails. “As a woman-owned business, we’ve partnered with several non-profits that champion women’s initiatives, including the Voss Foundation, Dress for Success Boston, Kicked it in Heels and the Metro-Manhattan Community Foundation … just to name a few. In fact, I’m proud that Empower Cocktails is further evolving into an intersectional platform that uplifts women of all backgrounds.”

Commencing its highly anticipated rollout, the Empower Cosmopolitan Martini is now available online and in over 30 stores throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

