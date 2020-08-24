Fact vs. Fiction: 7 Things to Know About Losing Weight

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of all adults in the country attempt to lose weight every year. Most of them feel overwhelmed trying to navigate their way through the process. Many of them will fail, largely because they don’t know how to successfully do it. One doctor is putting the spotlight on the fiction associated with weight loss, aiming to make sure people know the facts.

“It’s understandable that so many people are unsure how to go about safely and successfully losing weight,” explains Dr. Robert “Bob” Posner, a world- renowned medical doctor who founded the Serotonin-Plus Weight Loss Program. “They are bombarded with incorrect information and simply don’t know where to turn for the facts, which will help them to be more successful in their efforts.”

The fiction surrounding weight loss can be found all over the place, ranging from social media posts to out of the mouths of trusted friends. Ensuring that people have the facts will go a long way toward ensuring that people will be able to lose weight, become healthier, and feel great. Here are 7 things to know about losing weight:

Fiction – Losing weight is just all about calories in versus calories burned.

Fact – The fact is that we know that there are 3,500 calories in a pound. But we do not know the person’s metabolic rate, which is the big missing factor in determining how many calories someone needs per day to lose weight. When you eat frequently, especially when you eat protein, you can increase your metabolic rate, and end up speeding up weight loss efforts.

Fiction – The Keto diet is a new dietary concept.

Fact – Any dietary intake high in protein and very low in carbohydrates,

fruits and sugars will place a person into “ketosis.” Cells in the body need

glucose as a fuel source, and if carbs/sugars/starches are not being consumed,

the body will break down fat cells to generate glucose. During this

biochemical process, “ketone bodies” are generated, hence the name “ketosis.”

Atkins, South Beach, and Serotonin-Plus are all “ketogenic” dietary approaches.

Fiction – Exercise is more important than dietary intake for losing weight.

Fact – Although exercise is an excellent component to helping people lose

weight, calories are burned off much slower during exercise than what can be

consumed orally. As an example, 60 minutes on an elliptical machine may

burn off 600 calories, whereas consumption of a Big Mac (that may take only 5

minutes to eat) will bring in almost 600 calories.

Fiction: Very few people need help in losing weight.

Fact – With 70% of our population being overweight, it is clearly the case

that most people cannot lose weight and keep that weight off without help. A

medical program such as Serotonin-Plus can provide a medical “jump-start” to

reduce appetite and carbohydrate cravings and increase metabolism. Support is

critical for the success of a weight control effort.

Fiction: Prescription “Diet Pills” are very dangerous.

Fact – Prescription medications to support weight loss, such as

phentermine, can be used very safely. People need to be screened for medical

problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease and other significant

issues prior to being prescribed these medications. However, when

prescribed to people who have no medical contraindications, these

medications can be very helpful and safe in providing more rapid weight loss.

Fiction: Going vegetarian will make you lose weight.

Fact – Many people incorrectly think that by skipping the meat, they will end up dropping the weight. However, many end up loading up on carbs or not eating healthy protein sources in order to keep their metabolism going strong. There is more to losing weight than simply skipping meat.

Fiction: You have to cut out all carbs to lose weight.

Fact: All carbs are not the enemy, but people have a difficult time separating the good ones from the bad ones. A sweet potato, for example, has 27 grams of carbohydrates, but it is loaded with nutrients to help make your body healthy. It’s more important to focus on the quality of carbs than to try to avoid all carbs. What people need to focus on is getting rid of carb cravings, so they don’t overconsume carbs, especially the unhealthy ones.

“I’ve helped over 24,000 people lose weight, so I know what it is that does and doesn’t work,” adds Posner. “I believe I have created the right supplements that will help just about anyone be successful with their weight loss efforts.”

Dr. Posner offers a doctor-supervised weight loss program, called SeroFit, that helps people manage their weight, curb carb cravings, and boost mood. His program focuses on carbohydrate cravings being the reason people have weight problems, combined with anxiety and stress-related eating. They are all systems of physiological irregularity in the brain known as serotonin imbalance. He created the program based on this science, providing patients with a Food and Drug Administration-approved appetite suppressant, called phentermine, to help curb the hunger pangs.