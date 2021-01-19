FLO-ART: North Florida Youth Art Gallery WonderWorks Panama City Beach Announces Youth Art Contest Winners

WonderWorks Panama City Beach announces the winners of its youth art contest, called FLO-Art. The winners will each have their artwork on display for one year in the FLO-ART: North Florida Youth Art Gallery located inside WonderWorks Panama City Beach. They will also each receive four complimentary tickets so that they can visit the art gallery and see their work on display. The winners this year include:

Gage, 5th Grade, St. Andrew School, Art Title: Shark

Taislia, 5th Grade, Hutchison Beach Elementary. Art Title: Thinking is Important

Allison, 7th Grade, Addie R. Lewis School, Art Title: Painted Wolf

Bella, 7th Grade, Jinks Middle, Art Title: Eagle Eye

J’zhana, 8th Grade, Jinks Middle, Art Title: Boots

Sadie, 8th Grade, Jinks Middle, Art Title: VR Movie

Dylan, 5th Grade, St. Andrew School, Art Title: USA Air Force

Vicktoria, 9th Grade, Bay High, Art Title: We Lost the Summer

Daniel, 5th Grade, St. Andrew School, Art Title: Long Road

Tara, 7th Grade, Jinks Middle, Art Title: Peace

“Congratulations to all the youth art contest winners. We are happy to have their work on display in the gallery,” said Michael Walsingham, general manager of WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “Art is one of the areas that we focus on, providing fun activities for the whole family.”

Submissions for the art contest were accepted through December 18, 2020, with the winning submissions going on display in the art gallery on January 22, 2021. The theme for this year’s contest was “Time to Think,” which encouraged young artists to think and express their thoughts through art. All the artwork focused on being unique in concept, design, and execution. All winning artworks will help to expand the illusion art gallery in a special section that has been created to highlight youth art.

Encouraging youth to engage in art comes with many benefits. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, youth that engage in arts do better in school, are more optimistic, less likely to try drugs, and have higher school attachment. Additionally, youth who engage in art tend to have a higher quality of life, and it helps to reduce stress and make them feel more involved in the community.

“We invite people to come visit the art gallery and have some family fun,” added Walsingham. “This is a place that makes learning fun, and we have a lot to offer.”

In addition to the art contest, which will become an annual event, WonderWorks Panama City Beach offers many STEM-related exhibits and activities all year long. There are also demonstrations, activities, virtual learning labs, science fair partnerships, homeschool days, and more. To get more information about the WonderWorks STEM programs, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/stem-programs/ .

WonderWorks has taken new COVID-19 safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus. It has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). To see a full list of the safety measures in place, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/covid-19 .