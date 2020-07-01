From Quarantine to Tesla Coil: How Families Can Make Memories This Summer at WonderWorks

After months of being quarantined at home, mixed with the tribulations of online learning, families are ready to get out, have fun, and make a memorable summer. The good news it that there are plenty of ways to make that happen in Myrtle Beach, starting with WonderWorks.

“In lieu of everything that has happened this year, we want to offer families and guests a place to come and have fun for the summer,” explained Robert Stinnett, general manager of WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “At this time, our goal is to keep guests safe while still giving them summer memories to remember forever.”

Soar + Explore. WonderWorks offers an exciting outdoor zip line course that will take you 50 feet above water, giving guests a breathtaking view of Myrtle Beach.

Get hands-on. Whether you are learning about the Tesla Coil or laying on a bed of nails, WonderWorks makes learning fun.Families can check out the many STEM-focused activities and exhibits that WonderWorks has to offer that will bring their online curriculum to life.

Learn origami.The art of origami is great for enhancing math skills, problem-solving skills, patience, and attention. WonderWorks Myrtle Beach recently opened a new exhibit that explores the art form’s connections to STEM.

Flip Upside-down. The indoor attraction offers the thrills of a rollercoaster without ever leaving the walls of the building. Pick your desired intensity and get turned upside-down on this virtual experience.

Take a Wild Ride. Get strapped in to the 6D XD Motion Theater at WonderWorks and go on an epic adventure back in time to a Dino Safari, travel down a Wild West Mine train, or get caught on canyon coaster misadventure with twists and turns that will feel like you’re actually there.

Discover space. WonderWorks gives guests a space experience without ever leaving Myrtle Beach. The Space Discovery Zone offers an Astronaut Training Challenge, a Mercury capsule, a shuttle lander experience, and more.

“As kids and families adjust to new ways of learning, we want to be a place where learning and education can be fun and exciting,” added Stinnett. “Myrtle Beach offers a great mix of indoor and outdoor fun for families who want adventure and hands-on learning.”

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach opened following the pandemic with new safety measures in place. This includes reduced hours, enhanced cleaning regimens, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE).

Current promotions include free admission for doctors, nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers with valid identification now through August 9, 2020. Teachers and all education support staff also receive free admission through August 9, 2020, with valid credentials. Guests with doctors, nurses, teachers, and education support staff will receive 50% off admission price. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers.