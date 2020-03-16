Frustrated Dieters Turned Entrepreneurs Now Satiating Keto Devotees Worldwide

We’ve all been there: searching the internet ad nauseam for health and wellness information only to find ourselves tens of hours (or worse) deep in a digitally-induced rabbit hole with a cobbled together mélange of information—much of which from sources we no longer remember and cannot confidently trust.

For then would-be dieters Rami and Vicky Abrams, this joyless journey to find ketogenic diet (keto)-specific information morphed into a complete chore—finding and then parsing through one website after another, amassing a piecemeal patchwork of resources. As many start-up entrepreneurs are known to do, they collectively lamented, “there HAS to be a better way!”

With this, the Abrams’ considered the multitude of challenges they had faced and used that ideation to launch Tasteaholics.com—a truly one-stop-shop for everything related to the keto diet. Today, this centralized portal includes automated meal planning tips, thought leadership-rich blog posts, an array of useful products, educational books and cookbooks and more. It’s a holistic repository to help keto dieters—or those interested in possibly trying the diet approach—easily garner the information they desire from one single online resource and apply it to their life sooner, without annoyance.

So efficacious is their approach that, to date, the Abrams have amassed an incredible audience, so far garnering over five million visitors to Tasteaholics last year and over two million downloads for their “Total Keto Diet” app! These numbers are proof positive that the consumer marketplace doesn’t need to blindly accept a disheartening status quo and, instead, can birth highly viable solutions with inspiration and ingenuity.

Why Keto?

Having initially discovered the keto diet in 2014, the couple was intrigued by the notion of a diet that allowed more butter and bacon intake than it did whole grains. Though the research process was initially frustrating, they ultimately learned—and were inspired by—the diet’s foundation as a peer-reviewed medical treatment and weight loss tool. So, they decided to give it a go and quickly found themselves tracking toward their goal weights…also having felt better than ever. And the weight-loss was just one benefit, as increased energy and mental clarity were other advantages of the keto diet they experienced.. With this, the couple fully immersed themselves into the keto lifestyle, not expecting it would become their livelihood. And so it began.

Today, in addition to Tasteaholics.com, the couple has authored the bestseller, Keto Diet for Dummies, as well as a hugely popular series of cookbooks called Keto in Five that are centered on three basic principles: every dish contains five or fewer grams of net carbs per serving, is made with up to five ingredients, and can be prepared in just five easy steps.

Ever ambitious, they also own and operate So Nourished, Inc., a company dedicated to creating quality low-carb products, including sugar replacements, low-carb brownie mixes, pancake mixes, syrups and more. Their Total Keto Diet app is going gangbusters; in fact, it’s now the No. 1 keto app in the Android store. Of course, they continue to expand upon the app with robust and dynamic custom meal plans; macronutrient and calorie tracking and other useful features while also developing new and exciting products to please keto dieter palates.

Amid the annual Pollock Communications and Today’s Dietitian “What’s Trending in Nutrition” survey, registered dietitians yet again anointed keto as “King”—with the keto diet holding onto the No. 1 spot as the most popular diet in America for 2020. Thanks to the Abrams’ tireless efforts, those seeking to achieve their weight-loss and other lifestyle goals through the keto approach will be well-positioned to learn and otherwise access all they need—through a multitude of convenient on and offline resources—to make their diet endeavor a success.

