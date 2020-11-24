Guardians of Rescue Finds Dog Struggling to Walk, Creates Medical Fund to Help Save Him

In a small town in Georgia, where they have no animal services available, a dog that has been named Bam Bam was found badly injured. He appeared to have been hit by a car and was left without medical care. Bam Bam sustained injuries that have left him paralyzed, but Guardians of Rescue have stepped up to take on the challenge of getting him the medical assistance that he needs to walk once again. They are asking for people in the community to chip in to help make it happen.

“This poor dog was basically left to die after what looks like being hit by a car,” explains Robert Misseri, president of Guardians of Rescue, an animal rescue organization. “He struggles to try and move even the slightest bit and it’s heartbreaking to watch. We know that we can help him, but to do so we need the help of compassionate people in the community.”

Guardians of Rescue have started a medical fund where people can donate to help raise the money necessary to care for Bam Bam. He was found alone and struggling to move, but could wag his tail. The funds will be put to use providing him with the necessary medical technology needed to help him walk again, as well as help him receive the medical care he needs to recover from his other injuries, and be adopted out. Bam Bam will need a specialist in order to be able to walk again.

During the medical exam, the MRI showed that Bam Bam sustained nerve damage. Even with that, Guardians of Rescue is optimistic that with the right medical care the dog will be able to walk again. He will need costly treatment to help him reach that point, but the signs are there that he will be able to recover with the right care.

“Imagine how frightened Bam Bam must have been to be hit by a car and left with injuries that made him unable to move,” Misseri. “One look at this dog, at how brave and determined he is to move around, and it’s clear that we have to do everything we can to help him.”

Guardians of Rescue appreciates all donations, no matter what size they may be. To help chip in on Bam Bam’s medical fund, visit the site at: https://guardiansofrescue.networkforgood.com/projects/116589-bam-bam-needs-our-help-to-walk-again .

Guardians of Rescue provides assistance to animals out on the streets and investigates animal cruelty cases. It is located in New York, but it helps animals in many places around the country. It is also instrumental in helping military members with their pets. To learn more, get involved, or to make a donation to support the Guardians of Rescue, log onto www.guardiansofrescue.org.