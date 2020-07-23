Guests Weigh in On Binge-Worthy Crime Shows at New “What’s Your Crime?” Alcatraz East Crime Museum Exhibit

During the pandemic closures, one of the most popular activities is binge-watching crime shows. In fact, Nielsen reports that the series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” was watched by 34.3 million people during the first 10 days it was released. Now, Alcatraz East fans can see a new exhibit “What’s Your Crime?” featuring some of the favored crime docuseries. This new display, located in the museum’s Pop Culture section, also gives fans a chance to share their opinions through their social media platforms. The new pop culture exhibit is scheduled to open this Friday, July 24, 2020.

The museum’s survey results, from museum fans on social media and the monthly newsletter, had these shows as the top 10 favorites:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Don’t F*** with Cats

Evil Genius: True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

The Staircase

The Keepers

Fyre Fraud

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley

Serial Killer Culture TV

Making a Murderer

“What’s Your Crime?” features objects from a few of the top shows. The first 100 guests who visit to see the new exhibit will get a free magazine courtesy of Big Cat Rescue.

“Our visitors enjoy making connections in the museum to things they’re already familiar with,” says Janine Vaccarello, chief operating officer at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “We hope they’ll be excited to see these objects or be inspired to watch one of the shows.”

In addition to the new binge-worthy crime show display, the museum is also currently featuring a temporary exhibit featuring the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). This exhibit showcases the important work that the bureau does across the state on a daily basis. The exhibit features information on some of TBI’s most famous cases, as well as provide an in-depth look at the bureau’s work and ongoing cold cases.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopened in May, following the pandemic closure, with measures in place to help keep visitors safer. To help “police” these new safety rules, the museum added a new K-9 mascot “Doc” (law enforcement abbreviation for Department of Corrections). Guests will see signage and friendly safety reminders from Doc throughout the museum. The museum’s updated safety measures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on their web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/covid-19/ .