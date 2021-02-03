Energy efficiency is one of the plans that has been laid out for the new administration. President Biden has announced his clean energy plan for the next four years. His plan includes upgrading 4 million buildings and weatherizing 2 million homes over the next four years. The goal is to retrofit the homes and buildings to help them become more energy-efficient. The good news is that there are technologies that consumers can use to help them understand and take advantage of these new retrofit programs.

“Clean energy and energy conservation should be something that we all want and strive for; it must be a priority,” explains Nishaant Sangaavi, the co-founder and chief executive officer of EnergyX Solutions. “While the government is going to be taking action to improve energy efficiency, these policies impact real homes and homeowners and empowering them is an instrumental part of the process .”

Governments across the world are mandating deep energy retrofits and net zero, but it can be a challenge for consumers to navigate what that means for them and their homes. Energy efficiency is not only better for the environment, but it can help reduce utility bills, thus keeping more money in consumers’ pockets each month and lifting people out of energy poverty.

Here are some tips on how consumers can become more involved in opting for clean energy:

Have an energy audit. Energy audits are the first step in figuring out which retrofits a building requires to operate at peak efficiency. They are often required for rebate programs, and they outline where the home is losing energy and detail how much a homeowner stands to save. Unfortunately, audits require a homeowner to stay home from work, and there can be lengthy scheduling delays, especially when demand is high.

Review the info. Home audits deliver a customized cheat sheet that tells people how to save money, improve their environmental footprint and get started on their clean energy journey. But we need to deliver this clear roadmap to consumers in a way that is easy to understand and scalable. Once you have the audit, you can use that information to make decisions on which direction you will take to move toward clean energy.

Use technology. Technology can help by performing these audits instantaneously and at scale, with the same accuracy but without visiting the home. The more buildings we can audit, the better equipped we will be to retrofit the buildings that stand to save the most energy and benefit the people who need it most. For example, EnergyX Solutions offers a software program that will help people gain an understanding of their energy usage and where they can make improvements.

Get help. If you really want to become more energy-efficient and move toward clean energy, reach out to the pros. They can help you determine which moves will help you get the most impact.

“Our software has helped many people across North America start their energy retrofit journey,” added Sangaavi. “We look forward to working with many more utility companies and consumers to help them with their clean energy and conservation goals.”

According to Consumer Reports, 70% of those surveyed feel that electricity needs to become cleaner over time. They also report that 61% of those people would like their utility company to invest in better energy efficiency before building new power plants.

EnergyX Solutions is quickly becoming a leader in the clean energy revolution. It has raised $5 million in dilutive and non-dilutive funding and has had 100% growth each year. The EnergyX Solutions software is an artificial intelligence model that is data-driven, offering updates and strong collaboration with utility partners. It has been designed to offer program automation, workflow and vendor management, and it can run a utility energy-efficiency program end to end. Scalable, accurate building audits paired with user-focused and digital program automation will be a critical piece of the retrofit programs of tomorrow.

Utilities and organizations who use the EnergyX Solutions software are able to get the highest net savings per program dollar spent. Additionally, 70% of those who use the software take steps to improve their energy efficiency; the software reduces the number of calls to call centers, helping to save utilities money; and it offers fully customized solutions so that people get a unique utility customer experience.

Although it’s wise to have an energy audit, only a fraction of homes have ever had one. They are costly (in both time and money) for the utility to deliver, and they are a burden for the customer. Innovative technology like EnergyX’s Retrofit AI can perform these analyses with the same accuracy as an on-site audit without ever visiting the home, thanks to machine learning and data science. This gives us the power to audit every building, identify those essential deep retrofit opportunities, and kick-start the clean energy revolution in a way that is informed by data.

