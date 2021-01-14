Imagination in Motion: ART-OLINA WonderWorks Myrtle Beach New Exhibit Announces Youth Art Contest Winners

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach announces its youth art contest winners. ART-OLINA: Youth Art Gallery of the Carolinas, located inside WonderWorks Myrtle Beach, will display the winning pieces for a year. The winners also each receive four complimentary tickets to WonderWorks to visit the art gallery and see their work on display. The winners of this year’s art contest are:

Dawson, 12th Grade, Socastee High School, Art Title: COVID19 Self Portrait

Rori, 8th Grade, Loris Middle School, Art Title: The Dream

Erin, 7th Grade, Bob Jones Academy, Art Title: Free to Dream

Corbin, 8th Grade, Black Water Middle School, Art Title: Right and Left State of Mind

Addysyn, 6th Grade, Bryson Middle School, Art Title: Mind on Me

Anna, 5th Grade, Waccamaw Elementary School, Art Title: Light through the Dark

Kaylee, 6th Grade, St. James Intermediate School, Art Title: Thinking About Art in Space

Weston, 3rd Grade, Aynor Elementary School, Art Title: In the Wild

Adayln, 1st Grade, Carolina Forest Elementary School, Art Title: Thinking

“We received a lot of great artwork from the youth in our community,” explains Robert Stinnett, general manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “We are happy to be able to have some of it on display for the next year. This is a great way to honor our young artists and to inspire others.”

Submissions for the art contest were accepted through December 18, 2020, with the winning submissions going on display January 22, 2021. The theme for this year’s contest was “Time to Think,” which encouraged young artists to think and express their thoughts through art. All of the artwork focused on being unique in concept, design, and execution. All winning artwork will help expand the illusion art gallery in a special section created to highlight local area youth art.

Encouraging youth to engage in art comes with many benefits. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, youth that engage in arts do better in school, are more optimistic, less likely to try drugs, and have higher school attachment. Additionally, youth who engage in art tend to have a higher quality of life, reduced stress and make them feel more involved in the community.

“Art is one of the things that we focus on here at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach,” added Stinnett. “We are happy to offer the area’s young artists a chance to have their artwork on display. Combine that with all the other family fun we offer, and it’s a winning combination.”

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach programs include the WonderWorks WonderKids event, ART-OLINA Young Artist’s Gallery of the Carolinas, online science worksheets, sensory days, group rates, birthday parties and a homeschool program.

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach offers a variety of STEM- related activities, including virtual learning labs, science fair partnerships, on-site exhibits, activities and more. To learn more about the program, visit the site https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/stem-programs/ To learn more about the most recent career highlight, visit the site https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/stem-programs/careers-in-stem/ .

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach has COVID-19 safety measures in place. They include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE).