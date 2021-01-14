Imagination in Motion- FLO-ART WonderWorks Orlando New Exhibit Announces Youth Art Contest Winners

WonderWorks Orlando announces its youth art contest winners. FLO-ART: Central Florida Youth Art Gallery, located inside WonderWorks Orlando, will display the winning pieces for a year. The winners also each receive four complimentary tickets to WonderWorks to visit the art gallery and see their work on display. The winners of this year’s art contest are:

Jessica, 11th Grade, North Broward Preparatory School, Art Title: What Happened on the Pier

Timothy, 7th Grade, The Cornerstone School, Art Title: YEAH!

Katiana, 11th Grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: Butterflies

Axani, 10th Grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: Head in the Clouds

Alejandra, 12th Grade, North Broward Preparatory School, Art Title: A Leap of Faith

Kiara, 12th Grade, Boone High School, Art Title: Fading into the Light

Nicholas, 12th Grade, Bishop Kenny High School, Art Title: Wonder

Brandon, 5th Grade, Keene’s Crossing Elementary School, Art Title: I Saved Time

Katia, 10th Grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: Tempus Fugit

Sofia, 3B Grade, St. John Vianney Catholic School, Art Title: Time to Think

Isabella, 7th Grade, Montverde Academy, Art Title: Spots of Good

Ross, 5th Grade, Montverde Academy, Art Title: Time to Think

Mandendra, 9th Grade, Pine Castle Christian Academy, Art Title: Futuristic Encounters

Dharik, Kindergarten, Westpoint Elementary School, Art Title: The Future City

“Congratuations to each of the art contest winners,” says Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “This contest is a great way to encourage the youth in our area to engage in art. We are happy that so many took the time to participate.”

Youth artwork submissions were collected through December 18, 2020, with the artwork going on display January 22, 2021. The art contest focused on the theme “Time to Think,” which encouraged young artists to think and express their thoughts through art. All artwork is unique in concept, design, and execution. The winning artwork will help expand the illusion art gallery in a special section created to highlight youth art.

Encouraging youth to express themselves artistically can have lasting benefits. According to the School Superintendents Association, the arts play an important role in human development, enhancing the growth of cognitive, emotional, and psychomotor pathways. Plus, they report the arts provide a higher quality of human experience throughout a person’s lifetime.

“At WonderWorks, we want to help kids explore, learn, and express themselves in healthy ways,” added Wayne. “We offer fun for the whole family and look forward to a great year ahead.”

WonderWorks Orlando will be offering the art contest annually, with submissions accepted each fall. Additional onsite and community programs include the WonderWorks WonderKids event, FLO-Art Florida Youth Art Gallery, science fair partnerships, online science information and worksheets and a homeschool program. WonderWorks Orlando also offers various STEM activities, including virtual learning labs, science fair partnerships, onsite exhibits, activities and more.

To learn more about the programs offered at WonderWorks Orlando, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando .

Due to a county-wide mask mandate in Orlando, guests will need to bring one with them. WonderWorks does also have some for sale onsite. WonderWorks has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules before their visit on the webpage devoted to COVID-19 https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/covid-19.