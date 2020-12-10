Inspirational, Motivational and Aspirational ‘Black Skin Deep’ Podcast Launches Reaffirming #BlackLivesMatter

For the throngs of small businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals who’ve experienced race-based obstacles, industry leading dermatologist Dr. Milton D. Moore has launched the ‘Black Skin Deep’ podcast—a platform through which this esteemed and respected medical professional shares how he perseveres through struggles with systemic racism, inequity and bias in the business world and beyond—and how his listeners can do the same.

Black Skin Deep with Dr. Moore is a deeply personal podcast highlighting his insights, perspectives and reflections on decades of experience as a black pharmacist, dermatologist and entrepreneur. As a program that affirms #BlackLivesMatter and contributes to the national discourse on social justice and equity, the podcast features Dr. Moore’s detailed and deeply personal discussions about seizing possibilities, recovering from pitfalls and challenging practices and perceptions.

This he himself has achieved through a persistent drive to represent and advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the mass retail marketplace. Exemplifying these efforts is his work as founder and CEO of the Moore Unique Skin Care product line, which recently earned recognition in Walmart’s “Made in America” vendor program. This achievement duly illustrates how successfully a small minority vendor can do business with a retailer of this size and caliber.

In addition to entrepreneurial, leadership and success-oriented conversations that will correlate how painful struggles ultimately lead to overwhelming success, ‘Black Skin Deep’ podcast listeners will also connect with Dr. Moore on a highly personal and sentimental level. Discussions include how his upbringing, the role-modeling of accomplished family members and mentors, and the rigorous education at three prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Xavier, Meharry, and Howard) that challenged and inspired him to excel. Dr. Moore’s journey is more than skin deep—it’s Black Skin Deep.

Episodes of Black Skin Deep are accessible online at https://black-skin-deep.simplecast.com and the podcast is distributed globally via Apple Podcasts, Deezer, iHeart, Stitcher and other popular mobile apps. Listeners are also encouraged to engage virtual #BlackSkinDeep conversations across their own social media channels.



