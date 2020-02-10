Bihar, India. Ranked in the Top 20 of Indian varsity universities, Magadh University is an institution of higher education in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India. Providing facilities for higher learning and research in the faculties of science, social sciences, humanities and commerce, it features 44 constituent colleges, 24 post-graduate departments and 85 affiliated colleges.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity and privilege to meet the distinguished faculty and administration of the world renowned Magadh University. We have cooperating relationship with universities around the work, including the United States, Indonesia and Jamaica. I would be honored to create a partnership with Magadh University,” states Jim Luce.

Magadh University is by far the largest university in the province of Bihar, the poorest province in India. 150 teachers work in the university departments and more than 2000 teachers are posted in constituent colleges.

In April, Jim Luceand Dr. Kazuko Hillyer Tatsumura of the J. Luce Foundation will meet with official of Magadh University, along with the Board of Directors of the J. Luce Foundation India (Facebook). The Saraswati Luce Leadership Centre will open in September and discussions will be underway how to best create a relationship.

Magadh University was established in 1962 by Satyendra Narayan Sinha, an educationist and the then Education Minister of Bihar. K.K. Dutta, a renowned historian, was the founder vice-chancellor. It was established in 1962 with two constituent colleges, 32 affiliated colleges, and seven postgraduate departments.