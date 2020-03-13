Realtor Jeremy Hu On Top of the World in New York City

New York, N.Y. Nobody knows Manhattan real estate, luxury needs, and everyday budgets better than Jeremy Hu, a partner of New York Casas. Jeremy and his team speak over twelve languages.

Ranked in fifth place nationally, Jeremy is perhaps the only broker who can handle both elite and average buyers. “I think what is important to my clients is their need to build a home for themselves and their family. It does not matter if this is a one-floor suite over Central Park or a studio in Williamsburg,” he tells us.

Jeremy Hu has been ranked #5 in the nation and is #1 with Jim Luce.

Born in Taiwan and raised in Singapore and the U.K., Jeremy can handle transactions in English, Mandarin, even Portuguese, and his clients are both global and local. He is best known for selling a $23.5 million penthouse at One57 on Billionaires’ Row which landed him in The Wall Street Journal, likewise ranked as #5 for individual sales (2017).



Jeremy seems to give back more than he gets, here with Mitzi Perdue.

Jeremy is actively involved with philanthropy, sitting on the Board of Directors of both Orphans International Worldwide and the James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation. “When we do well, we need to share with those who are disadvantaged. The most among us are orphaned children. I dream of doing all I can to protect them.”

Deeply spiritual, Jeremy believes in the intrinsic worth of all humanity.

No stranger to TV interviews, Jeremy has been featured on shows around the world. Perhaps my favorite is his piece on Chinese TV entitled “Billionaires’ Row 纽约亿万富豪大道上的四大顶级楼盘.”

His interview in Portuguese is equally powerful “talking to Brazilian Record TV station about the record-breaking purchase as the most expensive apartment in the U.S. by Ken Griffin: “220 CPS $238M Apartment “Quer saber porque um apto em Manhattan, NY custa $238 milhões de dolares, o mais caro dos Estados Unidos? no “Domingo Espetacular” na TV Record.“

“There is no other Agent in New York I would trust to handle my real estate transactions better than Jeremy Hu. He is a man of deep integrity, knows the market and is a fair advocate for both buyer and seller,” states philanthropist Jim Luce.

Jeremy Hu may be best reached via SMS, 微信 (WeChat), or WhatsApp at 1.646.251.0179.

He is located at New York Casas, 745 Fifth Avenue, Suite 500, New York, N.Y. 10151 USA.

To see Jeremy’s exclusive listings, please see here.

To see his company’s YouTube guides on how to purchase real estate in New York City in seven languages, see here.

See: Meet J. Luce Foundation Global Advisor Jeremy Hu (2018)