Kanopy Announces New Partnership with Participant to Further Promote Public Access to Social Impact Entertainment

Kanopy announced today a digital content partnership with Participant, the leading media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change. Available to Kanopy users since December, the content agreement offers a selection of Participant’s content to participating public library card holders.

“Because social justice is a pillar of public libraries, adding to Kanopy’s thought provoking catalog allows Participant to connect with an already engaged audience, bringing added exposure to today’s most pressing social issues through storytelling,” notes David Linde, chief executive officer of Participant.

Patrons at participating libraries are able to access an exciting slate of films focused on socially relevant themes. Additional Participant titles will join a selection of films already on Kanopy, for nearly 20 titles including:

Breathe

Cane Toads: The Conquest

Countdown to Zero

Denial

Food, Inc.

An Inconvenient Truth

The Look of Silence

A Most Violent Year

Neruda

Page One: Inside the New York Times

Presenting Princess Shaw

The Square

RBG

The deal allows patrons access to content from the Participant catalog not previously available for public library streaming. Available today to public libraries under Kanopy’s popular pay-per-use model, the new selection of Participant titles include:

3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets: Winner of the Sundance Film Festival US Documentary Special Jury Award: Social Impact, 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets dissects the shooting death of 17-year-old Jordan Davis by Michael Dunn in Jacksonville, Florida on Black Friday, 2012. The film examines the aftermath of this systemic tragedy, the contradictions within the American criminal justice system -particularly the implications of the “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law, and the racial prejudices that ensued.

Winner of the Sundance Film Festival US Documentary Special Jury Award: Social Impact, dissects the shooting death of 17-year-old Jordan Davis by Michael Dunn in Jacksonville, Florida on Black Friday, 2012. The film examines the aftermath of this systemic tragedy, the contradictions within the American criminal justice system -particularly the implications of the “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law, and the racial prejudices that ensued. Foste r: Oscar-winning filmmakers Deborah Oppenheimer and Mark Jonathan Harris reunite for a revealing first-hand look at the foster care system as seen through the eyes of those who know it best. With extraordinary access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Oppenheimer and Harris go beyond the sensational headlines and stereotypes.

r: Oscar-winning filmmakers Deborah Oppenheimer and Mark Jonathan Harris reunite for a revealing first-hand look at the foster care system as seen through the eyes of those who know it best. With extraordinary access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Oppenheimer and Harris go beyond the sensational headlines and stereotypes. Human Flow: Over 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. Human Flow , an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration.

Over 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. , an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration. The Price of Free: Hidden inside overcrowded factories around the world, The Price Of Free , winner of the Sundance Film Festival US Grand Jury Prize, tells the story of countless children who are forced into slave labor due to rising global demands for cheap goods.

Hidden inside overcrowded factories around the world, , winner of the Sundance Film Festival US Grand Jury Prize, tells the story of countless children who are forced into slave labor due to rising global demands for cheap goods. Watson: Captain Watson and his crews have confronted whaling vessels from Europe to the Southern Ocean, seal hunters in Canada, and shark finners in Central America. Watson blends revealing contemporary interviews with Captain Watson, archival clips of Sea Shepherd’s dramatic encounters, and spectacular underwater nature footage, painting a fascinating portrait of a man willing to put his own life at risk in a relentless quest to protect the oceans and the marine life within.

“Kanopy is excited to partner with Participant to facilitate access to films that bring awareness and action to timely issues,” said Jason Tyrell, vice president of Content at Kanopy. “Our partnership with Participant aligns with our existing content acquisition strategy, making films that matter more accessible to all audiences.”

The deal was brokered by Tyrell on behalf of Kanopy and Rob Williams, vice president of Sales & Distribution for Participant.

About Kanopy

Kanopy is a premium, free-to-the-user streaming platform available through universities and libraries. Through partnerships with iconic film companies such as A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, amongst others, Kanopy’s critically-acclaimed catalog provides thousands of the world’s finest documentaries, award-winning titles, must-see classics, world cinema, contemporary favorites and kids programming to public library members, and students and professors at participating institutions, funded through state-aided supplementary programs and tuition. The Kanopy app is available on all major streaming devices, including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Roku. For more information, please visit www.kanopy.com.

About Participant

Founded by Chairman Jeff Skoll and under the leadership of CEO David Linde, Participant (www.participant.com) combines the power of a good story well told with real world impact and awareness around today’s most vital issues. Through its worldwide network of traditional and digital distribution, aligned with partnerships with key non-profit and NGO organizations, Participant speaks directly to the rise of today’s “conscious consumer,” representing the well over 2 billion consumers compelled to make meaningful content a priority focus.

As an industry content leader, Participant annually produces up to six narrative feature films, five documentary films, three episodic television series, and more than 30 hours of digital short form programming, through its digital subsidiary SoulPancake. Participant’s more than 100 films have collectively earned 74 Academy Award® nominations and 19 wins, including Best Picture for Spotlight and Green Book; Best Documentary Feature for An Inconvenient Truth, The Cove, CITIZENFOUR and American Factory; and Best Foreign Language Film for Roma and A Fantastic Woman. Participant’s digital division, SoulPancake (www.soulpancake.com), is an award-winning provider of thought-provoking, joyful, and uplifting content that reaches an audience of more than 9 million fans. Follow Participant on Twitter (@Participant) and on Facebook and Instagram. Follow SoulPancake on Twitter (@soulpancake) and on Facebook and Instagram.