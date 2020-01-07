2020 | Mark Your Calendar: What’s Up In New York City – and Our World

The Stewardship Report on Connecting Goodness (Site/FB), in cooperation with The James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation (Site/FB), Orphans International Worldwide (Site/FB), and the New York Global Leaders Lions Club (Site/FB), maintains this calendar of events for New York City.

All events are open to the public for free/fee and take place in NYC unless otherwise noted.

Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020 (6-10pm)

Twentieth Anniversary Awards Dinner

T.B.A., NYC

Join us for Orphans International Worldwide, The J. Luce Foundation‘s Annual Leadership Awards Dinner, this year the Twentieth Anniversary. Also celebrating the New York Global Leaders Lions Club. Tickets $220 per person, $2,000 per table.



See: 2019 Awards Gala: ‘Three Continents of Leadership Experience’

Fri., Mar. 6-Fri., Mar. 13

Field Trip: North Sulawesi, Indonesia

Visit with the graduates of Orphans International Worldwide’s first orphanage in Manado and the Nazareth Presbyterian Orphanage in Tomohon where Mathew Tendean Luce was found as a ten-month old infant. This home burned to the ground in 2019 and has now been rebuilt. Also visit the International Center of Sam Ratulangi University, partner of the J. Luce Foundation.

See: Life Changer: My Visit to an Indonesian Orphanage

Thurs.-Sun. – April 2-5

Marietta College Leadership Conference

Each year, the Young Global Leaders of the

J. Luce Foundation travel to Ohio for this exciting leadership conference attended by students across the U.S. and from around the world.

See: Leading Across Differences: Young Global Leaders Travel to Ohio

See also: Marietta College

Tues.-Sat., April 21-May 2

Field Trip: Bodhgaya & Dumri, India

A visit to J. Luce Foundation India! Join us as we travel to two of the poorest Indian provinces, Bihar and Jharkhand, to visit the Lotus Free School we support, see the bodhi tree Lord Buddha sat under where the Saraswati Luce Leadership Centre will open in September, and visit the university in Dumri we support – as well as attend an Indian wedding.

See: Volunteer Opportunities in India – Where Lord Buddha Walked

Mon.-Fri., May 18-22

Field Trip: Kingston, Jamaica

Join us as we visit the campus of the Caribbean Maritime University in preparation for the Opening of the Luce Leadership Centre there.

July

SINGAPORE: Wed.-Mon., July 1-6 – Lions Club Int’l. CONVENTION ‘20 (Matt from Indo.)

NYC: Thurs., July 23 – Summer Soirée/Luce 24 Under 24 (H. Luce Room, Asia Society?)

August

JAPAN: Fri.-Fri., July 31-Aug. 7 – 75thAnniversary COMMEMORATION of Hiroshima

NYC: Sun., Aug. 9 – 75thAnniversary COMMEMORATION of Nagasaki, United Nations

NYC: Sat., Aug. 15 – End of Summer Barbeque 2020, Lighthouse Park, Roosevelt Island

INDIA: Mon.-Fri., Aug. 24-Sept. 6 – Luce Leadership Exp. 2020 (Bihar/Varanasi/Kolkata)

https://www.facebook.com/LuceLeadershipExperienceIndia2020/

September

NYC: Sat., Sept 19 – Global Advisor Luncheon 2020 – United Nations Church Center

October

JAMAICA: Mon.-Fri., Oct. 5-9 – Leadership Centre Official Opening (TENT.)

NYC: Sun., Oct. 18 – Lions Club District 20-R2 Foundation Annual Luncheon (Astoria)

CONN.: Sat.-Sun., Oct. 24-25 – World Congress V @ Yale

November

NYC: Thurs., Nov. 5, All Boards Autumn Meeting

NYC: Thurs., Nov. 12 – Elegant Autumn Evening 2020 (H. Luce Room, Asia Society?)

December

NYC:Fri., Dec. 4 (?) – BMCC Tribeca Campus Lions Club Charter Night – Chinatown

NYC:Tues., Dec. 8 (?) – Lions Clubs Presents Santa – Lower East Side Prep School NYC:Fri., Dec. 11, All Holiday Party 2020 – Executive Office, Roosevelt Island NYC:Thurs., Dec 17, 4Q Executive Committee Meeting INDIA:Tues.-Sat., Dec. 22-Jan. 2 – Board & Advisors TRIP – Dharamshala & Tawang ZOOM: Wed., Jan. 30, All Boards Year-End eMeeting

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 (12:00-2:00pm)

NYC Council Member Ben Kallos Visit

CM Ben Kallos’s Office, 244 East 93rd Street, NYC

The Young Global Leaders are visiting the Council Member Ben Kallos’s Office,

leading discussion in young global leadership, diverse communities in New York,

and the place of New York in the world.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 (3:00-5:00pm)

Meeting with Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer

Centre St, New York, NY 10007-1610, United States

Hosted by The J. Luce Foundation The Young Global Leaders are visiting the Manhattan Borough President’s Office,

leading discussion in young global leadership, diverse communities in New York,

and the place of New York in the world.

Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 (10:00am-8:00pm)

Summer Lighthouse Picnic 2019

Lighthouse Park. Roosevelt Island Hosted by J. Luce Foundation Young Global Leadership Initiative A get-together BBQ party for all Young Global Leaders and friends.

Come join us to enjoy a good summer day with our lovely friends and music!

Welcome to bring food for share!

LOOKING FORWARD

October 25 – 27, 2019

World Congress V –

Henry Luce Hall, Yale University

The first Orphans International World Congress was held in Bali, Indonesia

(2004), the second in Sumatera, Indonesia (2005), the third at Columbia

University (2006), and the fourth at NYU (2008), devoted to the theme

Health Needs of Children in Developing World.





Thurs., February 27, 2020 (6:30-9:30pm)

20th Annual Leadership Awards Gala

Titled “Three Continents of Leadership Experience,” the gala marks the

the 20th anniversary of Orphans International Worldwide (

the 12th anniversary of the J. Luce (6:30-9:30pm)Titled “Three Continents of Leadership Experience,” the gala marks thethe 20th anniversary of Orphans International Worldwide ( OIW ) andthe 12th anniversary of the J. Luce Foundation

Tue., June 19, 2018 (6:00-7:00pm)

Global Advisor Seminar: Entitlements, Aging Boomers, A Rising Superpower —Navigating America’s Rough Ride Through the 21st Century

Sr. Global Advisor Jay Townsend will be the guest speaker. The seminar will be held at Command Education, 745 Fifth Avenue, Floor 5, NYC.

Wed., June 29, 2018 (6:00-7:00pm)

Global Advisor Seminar: Lions Club International Foundation

Mr. Peter Pergolis, former District Governor of Lions Club International Dist. 20-R2, as our guest speaker for a seminar (Facebook) on the mission and history of Lions Club, as well as its impact on empowering and connecting global leaders in community services.

Tue., July 10, 2018 (6:00-7:00pm)

Global Advisor Seminar: Mindfulness

Dr. Alex Eingorn will host a seminar on mindfulness, a psychological process of bringing one’s attention to experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation and other training.

LOOKING FORWARD



June 2018 – free!

March with the J. Luce Foundation Leaders in NYC Pride Parade

JOIN US! The J. Luce Foundation marches for the first time in honor of our

brothers and sisters slaughtered in Orlando. Our Foundation affirms Human

Rights, and LGBTQ Rights ARE Human Rights! Biggest Pride Parade in the

world, beginning at 36th St. & Fifth Ave. – ending at Christopher & Greenwich.



Thurs., July 5-19, 2018

J. Luce Leadership Experience – Breaking Walls 2018 Santiago

The seventh annual global Boot Camp will bring together 42 young people

from Amman, Barcelona, Berlin, Bethlehem, Brooklyn, Cape Town, Detroit,

Warsaw and Santiago for 14-days to write about issues of self awareness,

the thirst for truth, and shaping an accepting, peaceful world.

$2,500 per person (accommodations, travels, and meals)

Tue., July 24, 2018 (6:00-9:00pm)

Orphans International 19th Annual Summer International Potluck

Will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Elmhurst, New York as a bon voyage party for young global leaders of The J. Luce Foundation and MAESA participating in the Luce Leadership Experience 2018: Indonesia. Ticket: $20.



Fri., July 6, 2018 (6:30-9:30pm)

Global Birthday Celebration for H.H. the Dalai Lama’s 83rd BD

Join us, get to know one another, celebrate, and share our deep collective gratitude

for this remarkable human being who has tirelessly worked for world peace and

taught us how to develop compassion for all sentient beings. Ballroom of

JW Marriott Essex House at 160 Central Park South, NYC. $180 per person.

Join the J. Luce Foundation (3) tables for only $80 per person –

pay $80 online here! (http://tinyurl.com/k7qa4wj)

Celebration dinner sponsored by Tibet House, Tibet Fund, Gaia Holistic with

support from Orphans International Worldwide (OIWW).



August 6-19, 2018

J. Luce Leadership Experience – Jakarta & Sulawesi

Visiting the children, now college students, from the first home

of Orphans International Worldwide in Indonesia 18 years ago

(website/Facebook)! $2,500 per person (double occupancy) + airfare.

Sept. 11, 2018 (6:00pm-10:00pm)

Manjushree Dinner Gala Celebrating Dr. Kazuko at Eighty!

The Manjushree Endowment Fund (Facebook) celebrates its second

anniversary with a special dinner at Tibet House, at 22 West 15h Street, NYC. $153

