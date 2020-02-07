Must See: Annual African American Women in Cinema Film Festival

New York, N.Y. I am so looking forward to the 22nd Annual Annual African American Women in Cinema (AAWIC) Film Festival and its Red Carpet Opening Night March 26, 2020 at St. Francis College in Brooklyn! There will be a VIP Reception beginning at 6pm, followed by the film screening program.

This year, the Opening Night will feature a special screening premiere of What’s in a Name: The Alfredo Versace Story. This historic documentary is Executive Produced by my friend, the talented Terra Renee (The AAWIC Organization President) as well as Genna Gordon and Produced by Anita Sayago. The film is a TNG Films and Black Ink Pictures that was Directed by award winner, Terence Gordon.

The mission of AAWIC is to expand, explore and create business opportunities for

minority women filmmakers throughout the entertainment industry. It is the goal

of AAWIC to give artistic women a path to fulfilling their dreams through showcasing

their talents, exposure to peers’ interaction, and mentoring by established professionals.

What’s in a Name: The Alfredo Versace Story shows how Alfredo was raised from humble beginnings, built a fortune while helping to globalize the Versace brand only to be stripped of his name and have it all taken away. It will also depict how after Gianni Versace was murdered in Miami, Gianni’s sister Donatella Versace took over the company and won a lawsuit against Alfredo barring him from using his last name commercially.

A question and answer segment will follow the documentary screening with Mr. Alfredo Versace and the film Director as well as Producers. This segment will be moderated by, Khalilah Angela Webster, CEO, Business Expert and Author of #Shewins!

African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is a non-profit organization based in New York. For the past twenty two years, the AAWIC organization has served as a continuous support for the vibrant work of women filmmakers of color. They are dedicated to providing a platform and showcase for aligning experienced and novice filmmakers, directors, producers, screenwriters and/or actors.

Opening Night Ticket & Reception

Admission: $35.00. Click here to purchase

Red Carpet Opening Night March 26, 2020

St. Francis College, 180 Remsen St. #4305, Brooklyn, NY 11201

