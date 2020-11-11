Need an Affordable Gift for Someone who Travels? Think Seat Protector!

Need to find the perfect gift for someone who likes to travel? This holiday season, Assuage is making it easy for people to give travelers the gift of helping them to stay healthier. These seat protectors are convenient, fit most seats, and create a necessary barrier between the seat and the person. This plays a crucial role in helping to avoid harmful germs and viruses that contribute to making travelers sick.

“People seem to get sick once they travel, which is in part due to all the germs and viruses they have been exposed to along the way,” explains Amelia Gundersen-Herman, co-founder of Assuage. “We have made it easy to help reduce the exposure, so people can travel and stay healthy. An Assuage seat protector will go a long way toward keeping people shielded from germs and viruses that may be on seats.”

Travelers come in contact with many public seats that they will need to use. They use them at the airport, on the airplane, in rental cars, and beyond. All of those seats may have harmful viruses and bacteria that can make the person sick. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, the COVID-19 virus can be detected on some surfaces for up to three days. Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the flu virus can live on some surfaces for up to 48 hours.

Considering that these harmful things can stay on surfaces for days, it’s important to try to avoid them. Assuage makes two types of seat protectors, including a reusable one and a single-use one. Both offer numerous benefits for travelers of all ages, including that they are:

Lightweight and convenient to carry.

Versatile so that they fit most seats. Plus, it takes mere seconds to put them on the seat. Simply stretch the elastic top over the top of the seat.

Designed to provide an extra layer of protection between people and any germs and viruses that may be on the public seat.

“Not only will an Assuage seat protector give you peace of mind when sitting on public seats, but it can help keep you healthy,” added TJ Wronski, co-founder of Assuage. “Travelers of all ages can benefit from a seat protector, making it an ideal gift, especially this holiday season. That crucial barrier is needed now more than ever before.”

Their Recyclable, single-use seat protector is ideal for those that may not travel frequently or won’t be able to launder their seat protector before their return flight. Once someone is done using it, they can simply drop it and the packaging it came in into a recycling bin. The Recyclable seat protector is $12.95, and comes with two in the resealable package.

The Ultra Cozy, their reusable seat protector, is easy to take care of and can be machine-washed. It’s made from soft, breathable fleece, and is very comfortable. It rolls up nice and neat to be conveniently toted around in the reusable carry bag that comes with it. The reusable bag also keeps it clean when not being used. The Ultra Cozy is $24.95 and comes in three colors, including blue skies, jet black, and sakura blossom pink.

The seat protectors have been designed to fit most seats and takes just seconds to put over it. The elastic around the edges helps hold the seat protector in place, so that it won’t slide around or fall down like a blanket or towel would. They are ideal for anyone who may be in a situation where they will be using public seating, including airplanes, public transportation, waiting rooms, salons, theaters, classrooms, stadiums, rental cars, and more.

To learn more about the seat protectors, visit the site at: https://www.assuagetravel.com/. To see a video of how Assuage seat protectors are used, visit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2KtJKXUo9hOOIoI_-JUQg/ .

Assuage was created by Amelia Gundersen-Herman and TJ Wronski, who reside in Dubai. She is a Pennsylvania native who has a master’s degree in international business. He is a native of the Toronto area and has a master’s degree in business administration. Their U.S. business is centered out of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, while their Canadian business is centered out of the Toronto area. The company was started out of the necessity for making sure that their family was protected during their heavy commuting and traveling.