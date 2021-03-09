New York Times Bestselling Author Steven Kotler to Share Secrets to Overcoming the Impossible in Online Fireside Chat

We are all capable of so much more than we know. Everyone has dreams and aspirations that they deem as ‘impossible’ – whether it’s a more fulfilling life; enhanced productivity; or an invention that changes the world – the methodology is always the same and Steven Kotler has written a practical playbook on how to make it happen. PEO Leadership is inviting the public to attend their online webcast on March 23, 2021, starting at 11:00 am EST. The event is limited to 1,000 people, and registration closes at 10:15 am EST on the event date.

“I challenge everyone to think of your wildest, most audacious goals, and realize that they aren’t as difficult to achieve as you may think.” explains Leon Goren, president and chief executive officer of PEO Leadership. “After our fireside chat with Steven about his new book, The Art Of Impossible, that is already a New York Times bestseller, you will walk away with a high level understanding of how to get your biology to work for you rather than against you in turning your dreams into your most recent accomplishments.”

Attendees will hear eye-opening insights where peak performance expert, Steven Kotler, decodes the secrets of elite performers who have achieved what was previously thought of as “impossible.” He explains how we can stretch far beyond our capabilities, making impossible dreams much more attainable for all of us.

Kotler is a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning journalist, and the Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective. He is one of the world’s leading experts on human performance and the author of ten bestsellers. His work has been nominated for two Pulitzer Prizes, translated into over 40 languages, and appeared in over 100 publications. He will be discussing his latest New York Times bestselling book “The Art of Impossible” (Harper Wave, 2021), that focuses on cutting-edge neuroscience and decades of research that Kotler has conducted on human performance studying how certain individuals are able to pull off extraordinary feats. Building on his findings, Kotler has systematized an easy-to-follow how-to format that anyone can use to significantly improve their lives and their performance.

In his conversation with Leon Goren, PEO Leadership’s CEO, Kotler, will share the secrets of elite performers, such as athletes, artists, scientists, and CEOs. His mission is to empower people to turn their biggest dreams into their achievements. Through Kotler’s extensive neurobiological research, he will demonstrate how to reach new levels of performance.

The fireside chat will cover the following insights:

We are all capable of so much more than we know. Human potential is invisible, especially to ourselves. There is a formula to achieve what you may believe is impossible;

Learn how to get to a ‘state of flow’ – an optimal state of consciousness in which we feel our best and perform our best;

Explore a quartet of cognitive abilities: motivation, learning, creativity and flow; and why these skills are so crucial to peak performance;

Why not going big is so detrimental to us as leaders and individuals;

It all begins with curiosity.

“We are all capable of so much more than we know,” explains Steven Kotler. “History is littered with those moments in time when the impossible became possible. Over the past three decades, these moments have been the focus of my work. I’ve spent thirty years studying how people pull off the impossible in every domain imaginable. Everything that I have learned over this period has been documented in The Art Of Impossible, and I am happy to share these finding during the fireside chat with Leon.”

To register for the free fireside chat with Steven Kotler, visit the site at: https://peo-leadership.com/events/upcoming-events/the-way-forward-webcast-steven-kotler/.

