Orphans International Worldwide Partners with bubclub Fashion Brand

New York, N.Y. Bubclub (“bubclub“) is a sustainable children’s fashion brand aimed at reducing retail waste and relieving parents of the hassle of frequently buying their infants and toddlers clothing. The brand is inspired by improving social issues and have empowered our customers to give back by pledging percentages of profits to charitable causes of their direction.

On May 19, 2020, bubclub extended its social reach even further by adding Orphans International Worldwide as the third charity partners from which customers can direct proceeds from their purchase. By empowering the customer to chose where their contribution goes, bubclub provides a unique opportunity for customers to not only have an environmental impact, but also control how their contribution serves the many social issues that need to be addressed in today’s world.

Jim Luce, founder and CEO of Orphans International Worldwide, shares:

Nothing is more important than our kids, and the idea of children (and parents) who ‘have’ helping the children who don’t fills us with great happiness! These clothes, with their limited impact on the environment, have a tremendous impact on children around the world who yearn to grow and play as all children have a right to do. We thank bubclub for their leadership and generosity! bubclub is taking the lead towards social responsibility and making the world a better place.



New York Post story of 2005. Photo: Stewardship Report.

Orphans International Worldwide was founded in 2000 to support orphaned children in Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Twenty years later, it has been recognized for its work after the Tsunami in Indonesia and Sri Lanka and the earthquake in Haiti. Today, with the motto ‘Raising Global Leaders,’ it continues its life-affirming work from the shores of the Celebes Islands to the Himalayan mounts.



Jim Luce, founder and CEO of OIW with the beautiful Tibetan children

of the Manjushree Orphanage in India that we support. Photo: Stewardship Report.

“The deep domain expertise his team possesses and the emphasis on ‘raising kids to be Young Global Leaders’ with an interconnected approach – one foot in their own culture and faith, but the other out in the world – made them unique. bubclub is all about challenging the status quo and being unique, so we resonated strongly with their approach,” states Jacob Brotman, bubclub CEO.

