Popular Writing Podcast Helps Authors Thrive in a Crowded Field

Each year, there are tens of thousands of books published, and even more purchased. According to the Association of American Publishers, there were over 1.8 billion print books sold by U.S. publishers in 2018. That doesn’t even include all of the electronic books that were sold.

Meanwhile, there are many authors who desire to write a book, but are lost as to how to best go about breaking into the industry andpublish. The answer may lie in what one is doing when not writing that can make a world of difference in publishing.

“It’s said that 97% of people who start writing a book never finish it,” explains Annalisa Parent, chief executive officer of Date With the Muse. “You can’t publish a book until you finish it, so that’s the first important step. Beyond that, authorsneed to have the inside scoop on the publishing industry, so you have a better chance of getting a publishing contract.”

To help authors expedite success, Parent producesa writing podcast that gives writing tools and insider publishing information. The podcast, called The Writing Gym Podcast, gives writers the workout they need to build up their skills and knowledge, so they know exactly what it takes to get finish, publish, and sell their books.

The Writing Gym Podcast, which is in its fourth season and just passed its hundredth episode, has become a go-to resource for quality information for writers and authors who want to be more successful, faster. The podcast’s focus is on helping writers learn best practices inhow to finish their book, publish a book traditionally, and build out their author platform. The Writing Gym Podcastprovides all the steps and information that authors need to succeed, but it does so in a fun and inspiring way.

Each weekly podcast features usable information, guidance, and interviews with top literary agents, bestselling authors, and publishers. It also features a weekly free downloadable to walk writers step-by-step to author success.

The Secret to Finding Time to Write

What Literary Agents Really Think About Your Manuscript

How Deadlines Can Work Against Writers, Despite Best Intentions

The Connection Between Neuroscience and Writing

No Excuses: How to Finish & Publish Your Novel

Top Tips for Authors: How to Work with an Editor

How to Sell Your Books in Bookstores, Libraries, and Chain Stores

Mastering Fear with Brandon Webb

How to Traditionally Publish Your Novel with Terence A. Harkin

How to Expand Your Influence with Bob Burg

“It’s important to learn the industry so you can become successful,” added Parent. “My twice-weekly podcast offers what people need to know. Authors get a chance to learn from high-level professionalsin the industry, hearing the latest and greateststraight from them. Every author should make listening to the Writing Gym Podcasta part of their routine each week. The information can literally make the difference in whether or not you succeed in this field.”

Parent is a writing coach who has helped many writers through all aspects of writing, publishing, and living the author lifestyle. She helps people with the book-writing process, organization, getting the book published, and building an author platform.

She offers writing and publishing tips, publishing workshops, and coaching. Her free e-book The Six Secrets to go from Struggling Writer to Published Authorhelps people be successful with their book writing and publishing goal.

Parent has coached hundreds of writers and has taught over 100 writing courses around the world. Her book Storytelling for Pantsers: How to Write and Revise Your Novel without an Outline, won the CIPA EVVY Silver Award in Best Business Books and earned a merit award in the Humor category. She speaks internationally on writing-related topics, and she has been a guest on a variety of television, radio, and podcast shows, sharing her secrets for how to write, publish, and sell your book. For more information about Annalisa Parent or her book, visit her site at: http://www.datewiththemuse.com.