Raising, Supporting, Educating Youth in India and Around World

Bihar, India. The Lotus Charitable Trust was founded in Bihar, India 2018. Located above Calcutta (Kolkata), Bihar is the poorest province of India. The Trust’s Mission is helping the unfortunate, especially the most vulnerable of the poor, our children. #LotusCharitableTrust #Bihar
Lotus Charitable trust Board Member Sanjay “Santosh” Suman in the office.
Photo: Stewardship Report.
In 2019, the James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation India was formed towards Raising, Supporting and Educating Young Global Leaders. #LuceFoundationIndia
Jim Luce signing papers in the Bodh Gaya office. The Dalai Lama
is an inspiration to the foundation. Photo: Stewardship Report.
Towards this end, land was acquired and construction begun of the Lotus Free School, with two temporary classrooms built and another five under construction. Currently there are 75 students in grades 1-6, with another 75 ready to enroll upon completion. 25 of these children are orphaned. #LotusFreeSchool
Children of the Lotus Free School are from a poor village comprised of
what used to be called “Untouchables” (Dalit). The school offers them
a ladder out of poverty. Photo: Stewardship Report.
Nirvana NPO Japan has provided instrumental and generous support for the school since inception. #NirvanaNPO #JapanCares
In 2020, on additional land acquired by Luce Foundation India adjacent the bodhi tree underneath Lord Buddha sat following enlightenment, the Saraswati Luce Leadership Centre India will open. #SaraswatiCentre
The Luce Leadership Experience begun in 2016 will come to India at the end of summer, 2020. #LuceLeadershipExperience
The Experience has brought Young Global Leaders from around the world to visit orphanages, refugee camps, senior centers, and locals from the elite to the masses. #YoungGlobalLeaders
Many city, state and national governments have acknowledged our youth with leadership awards. #GlobalLeadership
Countries visited or to be visited include #Greece, #Indonesia, #Jamaica, #Haiti, #Israel, #SriLanka, and #Thailand.
The New York Global Leaders Lions Club, founded in 2016, provides support of service efforts around the world including all projects enumerated above. #LionsClubs #Service
Orphans International India, to be a subsidiary of Orphans International Worldwide in New York, will register with local officials in 2021 to provide both full-care and family-care; small homes for orphaned children and stipends to extended families who are able to provide homes. #OrphansInternationalIndia
Wikipedia acknowledges work done by Orphans International following the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004 and the earthquake in Haiti in 2005. In addition, this organization operated children’s programs in the #DominicanRepublic and #Tanzania, As well as the information provinces #Bali and #NorthSulawesi. #OrphansInternational
2019 Autumn in India Series
- First Person: Shock of a Lifetime – My Dream Fulfilled Under Buddha Tree
- Volunteer Opportunities in India – Where Lord Buddha Walked
- Raising, Supporting and Educating Youth in India and Around the World
- Profile of Dip Agrawal – Business Mogul & Philanthropist
- Profile of Renowned Artist, Foundation Chair Ayay Jaiswal
- Magic of Nirvana with Japan’s Nana Takahashi in India
- Kids of Lotus School Get New Shoes, Uniforms in Bihar India
- Lotus Free School for “Untouchables” Launched with Love in India
- Earth Watch: Where in the World is Bodhgaya, Bihar?
- Explaining Lord Buddha’s Bodhgaya in Bihar to Non-Indians
- Manjushree & Saraswati: Both Buddhist & Hindu Projects in India
- Luce Foundation Sets Centre at Major Buddhist Site in India
ONLINE RESOURCES
Orphans International Worldwide (1999)
“Raising Young Global Leaders”
www.orphansinternational.org (2010)
FB: www.facebook.com/OrphansInternationalWorldwide
IG: www.instagram.com/orphansinternational
NYT: First One Orphan, Than Many More (Luce, 2007)
NYP: Tsunami Saint – NY’er Opens Heart & Indo. Orphanage (2005)
Wiki: www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orphans_International
The James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation (2009)
“Supporting & Educating Young Global Leaders”
www.lucefoundation.org
FB: www.facebook.com/LuceFoundation
IG: www.instagram.com/lucefoundation
The Stewardship Report on Connecting Goodness (2010)
www.stewardshipreport.com
www.stewardshipreport.org
YT: www.youtube.com/stewardshipreport
FB: www.facebook.com/TheStewardshipReport
Luce Young Global Leadership Initiative & Lions Clubs (2014)
www.facebook.com/LuceYGLInitiative
www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/new_york_global_leaders
FB: New York Young Global Leaders Lions & Leos Club (2015)
Luce Leadership Experiences
2021 – Israel: www.facebook.com/2021-Young-Global-Leadership-Experience-Israel
2020 – India: www.facebook.com/2020-Young-Global-Leadership-Experience-India
2019 – Jamaica: www.facebook.com/JamaicaLeadership2019
2018 – Indonesia: www.facebook.com/IndonesiaLeadership2018
YT: J. Luce Leadership Experience: Indonesia 2018
2017 – Greece www.facebook.com/HellenicFund
YT: J. Luce Leadership Experience: The Ideals of Hellas (2015)
YT: J. Luce Leadership Experience 2017: Hellas, Greece (2017)
J. Luce Foundation India
FB: www.facebook.com/LuceFoundationIndia
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SaraswatiLeadershipCentre
Funds
Haiti Fund for Orphan & Education Fund (2000)
www.facebook.com/TheHaitiFund
Indonesia Orphan & Education Fund (2000)
www.facebook.com/IndonesiaFund
Manjushree Tibetan Orphan & Education Fund (2015)
www.facebook.com/ManjushreeFund
Sri Lanka Orphans & Education Fund (2010)
www.facebook.com/SriLankaOrphansFund
Videos – Orphans International Worldwide
Vimeo: Orphans International Dominican Republic (2004)
Vimeo: Orphans International Haiti (2005)
Vimeo: Orphans International Indonesia – Manado (2008)
YouTube: Jim Luce Interview: Origins of the Foundation & OIWW (2014)
YouTube: The Many Faces of OIWW & the J. Luce Foundation (2015)
YouTube: BeKindr Interview with Jim Luce on Kindness (2018)
YouTube: Orphans International Sri Lanka (2006)
YouTube: Orphans International Sumatera Opening (2005)
YouTube: Orphans International Sulawesi (2005)
YouTube: OI Sri Lanka – Unawatuna & Kathaluwa
YouTube: Orphans International Sri Lanka (2006)
Videos – J. Luce Foundation
YouTube: Introducing The J. Luce Foundation at NYS Assembly (2017)
YouTube: The Many Faces of OIWW & the J. Luce Foundation (2015)