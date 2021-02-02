Rave-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gifts

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many are scrambling to shop for that perfect gift for all the ones they hold so dear. Amid the time crunch, below is a quick list of tried-and-true gift ideas that’ll duly express your love, adoration and appreciation to another.

Presrv Black Stainless Dual Zone Wine Cooler (www.AJMadison.com)

Perfect for Valentine’s Day or any home improvement is the Zephyr Presrv 24-inch Black Stainless Steel Dual Zone Wine Cooler that is as sleek and chic as it is technologically sophisticated. This under-counter wine and beverage cooler maintains two distinct temperature zones and features Zephyr technology and design advancements. Active Cooling Technology circulates the air and offers a consistent and even temperature throughout the entire cavity. An on-board computer controls active cooling fans to provide temperature stability and even cooling throughout the system. Unlike other wine coolers on the market, Presrv is extremely quiet and uses a Vibration Dampening System to ensure noise and vibration are reduced to minimize wine disturbance. The unit is constructed with dual-pane, argon-filled glass, which improves insulation to minimize heat exchange and further increase soundproofing. Full-extension black wood racks also allow for easy access to wine bottles in the back—an annoyance I’m thrilled to eliminate from wine coolers I’ve experienced from other manufacturers. Presrv racks glide out effortlessly and are made of wood with stainless steel trim for a modern design element. The lustrous black stainless steel material also adds a sophisticated touch to the home bar, office or walk-in closet with its solid titanium finish. Additional features include three color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue and Amber, Electronic Capacitive Touch Controls and a Door-Open Alarm.

Fresh Flowers from FlowerFix.com (www.FlowerFix.com)

Valentine’s Day flowers are the quintessential way to convey your love! Flowerfix.com ships fresh flowers from farms around the world directly to your home. The company reports their flowers are fresher and last up to 3 weeks longer—so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth. FlowerFix.com also delivers more stems for the price—up to five times more the company reveals. With more than 32 options, you’re sure to find that special bouquet. Consider their “Smell the Roses” bouquet that is an impressive 36 stems! The sheer number of stems in this romantic one-of-a-kind arrangement makes it a standout, so it’s no wonder it was recently featured on the Tamron Hall Show. This jaw-dropping spiral arrangement even stands on its own, but FlowerFix also pairs it with a unique vase. Flowers are the perfect gift during the season of love, but to make sure your special someone feel the love every month you can consider the company’s subscription program. They’ll receive a fresh flower arrangement with doorstep delivery over and over again—now that’s romance! But, don’t forget the person you spend the most time with… self-care is always encouraged, so don’t forget to send flowers to yourself! Use promo code ‘COFFEEAMERICA’ for 15% off.

Vagnbys Wine Table Tower Aerator (www.EthanAshe.com)

Here’s a gift with panache. A stellar piece to fully experience the intricate bouquet of red wines, the Vagnbys Wine Table Tower is an all-in-one accessory for aerating and serving wine beautifully. It’s striking in stature with a tall glass decanter held aloft elegantly with a stainless-steel stand extending from a slip-proof, reinforced slate base. The rain filter function aerates and releases a wine’s flavors and essences as it is poured into the vessel, readying them for the palate. Designed to protect wine from unwanted germs or insects, the Vagnbys Wine Table Tower allows liquid to breathe and properly decant with small holes situated around the rim. The easy-to-use spout enables guests to neatly and uniquely serve themselves. At the end of an evening, if the wine is not fully consumed, the lightweight glass vessel of the Vagnbys Wine Table Tower is easy to lift and pour back into the bottle for another day’s enjoyment. It’s a true showpiece for any table setting and a delight for entertainers and guests alike.

PINEA 2017 Vintage Wine (www.WineSmithCo.com)

Let’s face it. Wine always makes a fine gift choice. After three years of anticipation following its initial U.S. debut, the 2017 PINEA is ready to pour. This vintage is made with 100 percent Tempranillo grapes from vines 40-100 years old at PINEA’s 80-acre estate in Spain’s famed Ribera del Duero winemaking region. PINEA’s debut vintage 2014 made its U.S. market entry in the fall of 2017 and became an instant success due to its elegant flavor profile and lifted complex aromatics. The following year, PGA Tour pro Sergio Garcia served it during his 2018 Masters Champions dinner, which helped fuel demand from top restaurants throughout the world. Following PINEA’s immediate success and international acclaim, the team—led by founders Hugo Del Pozzo and Vicente Pliego along with winemaker and master oenologist Isaac Fernandez—went back to work to produce its next great vintage. The 2017 PINEA is characterized by abundant floral and fruit aromatics, the result of daunting weather conditions during the 2017 season, during which the Ribera del Duero experienced its worst freeze in 25-plus years. Following meticulous grape selection, careful vinification and 20 months of aging in new French oak barrels, the 2017 vintage of PINEA shows an abundance of black fruits, blackberries, blueberries and cherries that integrate seamlessly with the smoky and spicy nuances of coffee, bitter cocoa, black pepper, clove and tobacco. It creates a sense of marked depth, complexity and elegant texture on the palate. And, its opulent and majestic base reveals soft tannins and boldness in fruit. This makes it remarkably generous for near-term drinking, while also rewarding patient cellaring. Its deep ruby red color suggests a round, complex and balanced wine that highlights the maximum potential of Tempranillo at its finest.

The Aventon Level Step-Through Ebike (www.Aventon.com)

The Aventon Level Step-Through Ebike is the daily commuter’s dream bike. It is specifically designed for the urban commuter and is engineered to give riders back their freedom, helping them escape the bumper-to-bumper traffic of their daily morning commutes to and fro. Whether that’s going to work, school or anywhere else on the regular, the Level Step-Through Commuter Ebike adds a sense of thrill to the start of the day. Its peppy handling and electric motor technology provides speeds of up to 28 miles per hour on pedal assist! Arrive to school or work on time and without feeling drained … or even breaking a sweat. The Level Commuter is a class III Ebike and features both pedal assist and throttle settings that gives the rider the option to skip pedaling altogether. It boasts a 750-peak watt (500 watt sustained) brushless rear hub motor that makes going up hills a breeze. With its 48-volt integrated lithium-ion battery, the Level Ebike ranges roughly 40 miles per charge on average, which the rider can track with the large mounted backlit LCD display. Additionally, the Level Ebike comes loaded with added components providing commuters with functionality they look for. This Includes tailor-made fenders keeping both the bike and rider clean and protected from flying debris, a rear rack to haul essential cargo, an on-board suspension fork for a more comfortable and smoother ride over those uneven roads. This EBike is also a dream for those more leisurely outings as well.

Time Since Launch (www.CWAndT.com)

Potentially my favorite gadget find of this year! When John Glenn became the first American astronaut to orbit Earth, the only piece of technology on his body (other than a spacesuit) was a 12-hour stopwatch. Soon after launch, Glenn started his stopwatch in sync with tracking stations across the world. At that moment, Mission Elapsed Time (MET) began counting up from zero. A launch timer was not only required for a successful mission, in order to calculate position, but it also created a shared global time zone. Quietly situated at the center of a tremendous collaborative feat of human innovation, the launch clock marks an arbitrary Moment Zero—a moment shared by humans scattered all over the world and one hurtling through space. Use this very long-scale timepiece to mark the beginning of your own personal epoch. It could begin when you get married, have a baby, quit smoking, launch a rocket or on an ordinary Tuesday morning. Your specific epoch is safeguarded within this unique timepiece designed and over-engineered to outlive you. Suspended in a durable, borosilicate glass tube and sealed with gasketed aluminum end-caps, two LCDs show the days, hours, minutes and seconds since “launch.” This timepiece is built to count for 2,738 years, with batteries that will last 20-40 years and that can be swapped out without losing track of time. Time Since Launch is a product that was designed by Che-Wei for his senior thesis at the MIT Media Lab, where he went on to become the winner of the 2003 SOM fellowship and the Young Alumni Achievement Award from Pratt Institute.

Gold-Dipped Rose and Vase Set (www.EternityRose.com)

Another gorgeous and meaning décor gift is a Gold-Dipped Rose and Vase Set from The Eternity Rose. The company preserves real, natural roses that are dipped in certified 24-karat gold and combined with an ornate gold-dipped vase. The gold has a brilliant and lustrous mirror finish, resulting in a stunning symbol of love that literally lasts an eternity. Its eye catching, elegant and serves as a constant reminder of the love and adoration in your life. Plus, the Eternity Rose’s Gold-Dipped Rose and Vase Set comes in a beautiful leather display with a padded velvet interior. The case itself has a toughened glass viewing window built into the lid and the interior has separate recessed channels for both the rose and vase. The set even includes a two-sided Certificate of Authenticity to ease any potential concerns with the quality of the product. Nothing symbolizes love more than a single rose. The aspiration of the Gold-Dipped Rose and Vase Set is to take this symbol of love and develop it into a stunning work of art that will be proudly displayed, symbolizing love for an eternity. The gold roses are made from real rose flowers grown in the company’s own nursery via trained horticulturalists to ensure the highest quality. The roses are moved through a 60-step process gaining numerous layers via immersion electroforming that utilizes a proprietary formula. During the process, the roses are inspected for form, plating quality and any other imperfections that may occur. Only when they have passed the exacting quality control screening are they moved on to the 24-karat gold-dipping baths. The precious-metal coating process comprises of dozens of extremely thin layers that are slowly built up over many weeks. This results in a mirror finish that is highly lustrous and brilliant in its surface appearance. The flower will not ever corrode and will last literally for thousands of years. The whole process takes around three months per rose.

8×10 Serrated 3D Crystal Photo (www.3d-Innovation.com)

This is a great way to elevate those family or couple photos and turn them into awe-inspiring décor. 3D Innovation is a leading manufacturer of 3D laser etched crystals, made using the latest German laser engraving technology. The company produces high quality, top-of-the-line and personalized custom-made crystals, including the 8×10 Serrated #D Crystal Photo. Featuring the finest optic crystals available that are similar to the quality of crystal used in large NASA telescopes, 3D Innovation uses a variety of crystal shapes and sizes and can engrave almost any image, design or logo. The result is unparalleled 3D images based on your specifications using green light lasers—a leading technology that produces the highest quality in laser etching reproduction. The 8×10 option also includes a LED base to make your crystalized image shine bright! The company’s engraving technique is considered to be the best-in-class high-resolution subsurface, leaving the crystal smooth and clear for easy cleaning. The process for buying your own 3D Crystal Photo from 3D Innovation is also quite simple and you can order from the comfort of home. Just upload your image of choice directly to their website where you also select the crystal specification and size of preference. The 8×10 Serrated 3D option provides a quaint size and a uniquely hand carved shape. Once 3D Innovation receives your order, they ensure that the uploaded image meets the standards to be compatible with their system and then production ensues. With doorstep delivery, the final product is a stunning tribute to the photo subjects.

Casio EDIFICE Collection Timepiece (www.Casio-Intl.com)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its EDIFICE collection and its continued partnership with Scuderia AlphaTauri, which is the Italian Formula One racing team, Casio America, Inc. has released a stunning new timepiece—the ECB20AT-2A. The new design exudes both speed and intelligence, as well as the youthful energy and technological innovation of the Scuderia AlphaTauri team. Outfitted with an eye-catching dial, ion-plated bezel and navy-blue leather band, Casio’s ECB20AT-2A is dressed in AlphaTauri’s team colors and designed for the sporty man. The black and white ombre dial, which features the Scuderia AlphaTauri logo, enhances the overall design. The sub-dials also offer an added layer of tracking. A schedule timer is located at the 6 o’clock position, while another at the 9 o’clock position signals for alarms that are set through the full-time smartphone link and schedule timer. Meanwhile, the date is displayed at the 12 o’clock position. The metal strap keeper and back plate are engraved with the Scuderia AlphaTauri logo, as well as the EDIFICE 20th anniversary logo and the number 20 to mark the EDIFICE 20th anniversary. Additional features include a high-performance chronograph, full-time Smartphone Link technology, water resistance up to 100 meters, super illuminator, five alarms, full auto calendar, countdown timer, stopwatch and more. It’s a perfect choice for the sporty, style-minded man in your life.

Anatomie Delaney Travel Vest (www.Anatomie.com)

For those casual Valentine’s Day outings and perfect gals on-the-go year-round is the Delaney Travel Vest by Anatomie. This wear-everywhere option in the company’s signature curve-hugging stretch signifies sophistication and represents a travel favorite for women everywhere. Designed in a flattering longer length, this chic layering piece is ideal for weathering chilly airports, transitioning between seasons or adding extra interest to your look. On breezy days, zip the collar into a funnel neck as extra protection against the elements. Front zip pockets are a secure way to stash essentials like your wallet and phone. The piece, which stays wrinkle-free, is tailored as a slim fit with a two-way zipper, front pockets with zip closure, an adjustable drawstring waist in the interior, a lightweight stretchy fabric that is figure-flattering and a high collar with snap closure. The Delaney Travel Vest is made with 92 percent imported polyamide, and eight percent elastane (Anatomie’s signature stretch fabric)—it is a nice go-to piece for a quick, flattering look.

Anatomie Andrea Contrast-Panel Legging (www.Anatomie.com)

Make a statement in the Andrea Contrast-Panel Legging, also from Anatomie. This luxe legging pant offers extremely cool contrast panels and side pockets. A shaped high Lycra waistband and the company’s signature curve-hugging stretch, which is breathable with an allover slimming effect, combine comfort and style into one. A mid-riser, these leggings go ankle length with a side zip detail, all wrapped in a sporty, high-performance style. Side flap pockets are accentuated by a hidden pocket for room key or I.D. in the waistband. Plus, it features streamline vertical seaming with contrasting black Lycra at both the waist and knees. All while the lightweight, stretchy, figure-flattering fabric stays wrinkle-free. Much like the Delaney Travel Vest, the material for the pants are 92 percent polyamide and eight percent elastane, while the waistband and knees are 96 percent nylon and four percent Lycra. Offered in a city-chic color palette, these lovely leggings ideal for travel to urban locales or just for updating your everyday look.

Luxe Cuddle Scarf Mask (www.CoolingFaceCover.com)

The Luxe Cuddle Scarf Mask from SEAS is a quintessential Valentine’s Day statement piece amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll allow the lucky recipient to stay safe, yet cuddly, cozy and fashionable. Doubling as a comfy neck scarf and face covering, this mask is made from Luxe Cuddle Mink fabric and is 100 percent polyester. Developed in the United States, it offers a streamlined fit and adjustable ear loops for easy pull-up access when necessary. SEAS products are designed to not fog glasses, smudge makeup or irritate the skin. The company believes the best face covering is one that is comfortable, effective and practical—one you actually wear consistently without griping about putting on before going out into the world. Despite the plush outer layer, the Luxe Cuddle Scarf Mask is machine washable followed by a tumble dry.

Isabelle Grace Jewelry (www.IsabelleGraceJewelry.com)

Isabelle Grace, one of my favorite jewelry companies, is a hugely gift-worthy line known for their beautifully distinct designs that celebrate life and its special moments and memories. The brand, which enjoys a loyal celebrity following that reportedly includes Roselyn Sanchez, Katherine Heigl, Lindsay Price and Allyson Hannigan, has been featured on The Today Show, The Talk, People Magazine, Life & Style, Pioneer Woman and many others. All Isabelle Grace designs are individually and sustainably crafted by artisans who love making that special piece for that special someone. One of my top selects this season are the Lola CZ Huggie Earrings, which are a minimalist lover’s dream with just enough bling to add a bit of edge. You will love them worn alone or stacked for a super edgy look if you have multiple piercings. They measure about ½-inch in in diameter or ¾-inch including the drop and are available in gold, silver or rose gold. The Fighter/Survivor Hashtag Necklace is another stellar piece. It recognizes and honors the brave people that have battled cancer—although it’s also suitable for someone who’s fought and won any other of life’s trials and tribulations, the ones who continue to fight and those that stand by their side. The double sided “#fighter” “#survivor” necklace is meant to offer personal inspiration. It is available in silver or gold plated and serves as a source of inspiration to the struggles undertaken for all involved. The chain length comes in 16-, 18- or 20-inches and a portion of the proceeds from the necklace are donated to the American Cancer Society.

Shearling Top Covers & Ramble Insole Kit (www.TreadLabs.com)

Here’s a practical way to show your love. Help someone up the comfort of all their shoes by adding that missing support. The Ramble Insole Kit from Tread Labs includes one pair of arch supports and three different styles of swappable Shearling Top Covers—each of which is made for different shoes. Tread Labs’ two-part insole system lets you attach regular top covers for running and hiking shoes, thin top covers for cycling and casual shoes and short top covers for dress shoes and other tight-fitting footwear. Tread Labs unique, two-part insole system is designed for the long haul. The molded arch supports are unconditionally guaranteed for what the company claims to be forever, as they are “built to last a million miles.” The interchangeable top covers are easy to replace and also won’t break the bank. Plus, if the arch supports ever break or lose their shape, you can contact Tread Labs and they will send you a new pair without hesitation. The included top covers allow wearers to experience the comfort and warmth of genuine wool shearling beneath the feet. Incredibly soft, natural shearling warms cold feet and adds a measure of luxury to all footwear. These limited-edition top covers are compatible with every Tread Labs arch support and attach with low profile hook and loop. With normal usage, the replaceable top covers will last roughly a year. If you’re a thru-hiker or ultramarathoner, expect a shorter lifespan. You can replace your top covers whenever you need by ordering a new pair.

Theraderm Anti-Aging Lip Complex (www.Theraderm.net)

Theraderm’s Anti-Aging Lip Complex is your secret weapon to soft, healthy lips so you’ll be kiss-ready on Valentine’s Day and every other day. This clinical daily lip treatment delivers the perfect balance of hydration and rejuvenation. It’s formulated with peptides (palmitoyl oligopeptide) that nourish to prevent lipstick lines and feathering as well as Atelcollagen to plump the lips. This age-nullifying serum reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth without the stinging associated with other lip enhancing products. Soothing avocado oil and vitamin E also provide superior hydration and soften the lips. In all, this rejuvenating lip enhancer reduces the appearance of lip lines, increases the appearance of lip volume and enhances the effects of professional dermal fillers. The product does not contain parabens, gluten, menthol, camphor or other irritants.

Celestial Silk 25 momme Diamond Edition Pillowcase (www.CelestialSilk.com)

Give someone a sumptuous way to end the day and slumber through the night. Made with almost 30 percent more silk than the average silk pillowcase, the Celestial Silk 25 momme Diamond Edition pillowcases are the epitome of luxury with a substantial shine and thickness. A hidden, side-zippered enclosure ensures that the silk pillowcase remains snugly on the pillow. These mulberry silk pillowcases help retain the moisture in your skin and hair, resulting in a smoother complexion and softer hair with less frizz. As such, all of Celestial Silk’s products are made with Grade 6A, 100 percent pure mulberry silk. Hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating, silk also helps you sleep sounder. Specially woven to be the perfect blend of brilliance and strength, the company’s Diamond Edition pillowcases are made with their proprietary DiamondSilk, which feels silkier and has a radiant sheen. Silk doesn’t just look luxurious, it feels divine. Made with 25mm silk, toxic-free dyes and with 12 colors and designs to choose from, it’s easy to match any bedroom décor. Available in standard, Queen and King sizes, each pillowcase comes beautifully gift-wrapped, making gift-giving easy. Plus, Celestial Silk donates silk pillowcases to women undergoing chemotherapy and also donates 10 percent of all proceeds collected to charity!

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets (www.WadFree.com)

Here’s a nifty way to ensure you sheets stay Valentine’s Day ready. Wad-Free for Bed Sheets is a new laundry gadget that prevents your sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. With Wad-Free, laundry comes out cleaner, the washer won’t go off-balance and everything dries up to 75 percent faster with fewer wrinkles—all saving you time, money, energy … and sanity! Reusable, and made in the USA, Wad-Free is a laundry game-changer. The device attaches quickly and easily to the four corners of your bed sheets before being placed in the washing machine. After the cycle, transfer everything to the dryer and remove when done. Once the sheets are removed and ready to be placed back on the bed, simply remove Wad-Free and store for its next use. Additionally, the device virtually eliminates other wet items that typically get trapped within sheet wads and reduces wear-and-tear on both sheets and machines. This nifty gadget contains recycled plastic, as well as no latex PVC, BPA or phthalates.

