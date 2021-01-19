SM-ART: Smoky Mountain Youth Art Gallery WonderWorks Pigeon Forge New Exhibit Featuring Local Youth Art

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge announces its youth art contest winners have been selected. SM-ART: Smoky Mountain Youth Art Gallery, located inside WonderWorks Pigeon Forge, will display the winning pieces for a year. The winners also each receive four complimentary tickets to WonderWorks to visit the art gallery and see their work on display. The winners of this year’s art contest are:

Danielle, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Lost in Space

Luis, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: The Setting Clock

Keera, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Brainstorming in Time

Madison, 7th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Life’s Journey

Adam, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Just Breathe

Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: I Like My Home

Colton, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Hands of Time

Mikaela, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: An Illusion

Brooke, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Clockwise

Briley, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Camel

Anna, 6th Grade, Boyds Creek Elementary, Art Title: Silently Pondering the Stream

Max, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: Jungle Ninja Warrior Koala

Katelyn, 8th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Float Away

Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Rainbow

Alex, 6th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: The End

“The youth art contest is one of the many wonderful family-friendly programs we offer here at WonderWorks,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We are happy to give young artists a way to have their work on display, and to encourage others to get involved.”

Artwork submissions were accepted in the fall, through January 15, 2021, with the winning submissions going on display in the gallery on January 22, 2021. The theme of the contest for this year was “Time to Think,” which encouraged young artists to think and express their thoughts through art. Artists were encouraged to focus on creating art that had a unique concept, design, and execution. The winning artwork will help expand the illusion art gallery in a special section created to highlight youth art.

Encouraging youth to express themselves artistically can have lasting benefits. According to the School Superintendents Association, the arts play an important role in human development, enhancing the growth of cognitive, emotional, and psychomotor pathways. Plus, they report that the arts provide a higher quality of human experience throughout a person’s lifetime.

“We are happy to have local artists’ work on display in our gallery,” added Shaffer.” We hope many people will come view it and encourage their child to enter the contest next year.”

While this was the inaugural year for the art contest, it will be held annually, with submissions being accepted each fall. In addition to the SM-Art Art Contest, WonderWorks Pigeon Forge offers homeschool days, virtual learning labs, and more. WonderWorks also offers many STEM-related exhibits, activities, and demonstrations. For more information, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge .

WonderWorks has adopted COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/covid-19.