Social CBD Launches #NaturallyNicer Gummy Line

One need only Google “CBD Gummies” to realize that, based on the staggering 9,570,000 results delivered for that specific search string, marketplace demand for this remedy is undeniably skyrocketing. CBD is among a category of cannabinoid chemicals derived from cannabis and hemp plants. However unlike THC, which also exists in the category, CBD is non-psychogenic—a fact surely fueling its allure amid throngs of individuals vying for newfangled ways to treat their health woes. Yet another Google search for “benefits of CBD” will deliver fully 164,000,000 results, detailing how CBD is useful for relieving everything from acne to anxiety to OCD—and a litany of ailments in between.

This is why companies are keen to develop consumer-friendly solutions that deliver CBD in a safe, effective and user-friendly form factor. One such purveyor is Social CBD, a company for whom “purity” and “potency” are purportedly the name of the game—a mandate encompassing its line of CBD Gummies. Created with powerful “Broad Spectrum” CBD (meaning it contains the most cannabinoids but no THC), these gummies are also drenched in fruit juice, making them decidedly pleasing to the palate. With its simple snack-like form factor, users can benefit from a consistent 25-milligram dose of CBD whenever they desire a bit of support.

Social CBD Broad-Spectrum Gummies, which are bite-sized and 100 percent plant-based, are made with all-natural fruit juices and available in three flavors: Lemon, Peach Mango and Red Raspberry. Each is proffered in re-sealable 10-count packs perfect for those on-the-go. The company says its formula delivers CBD, additional natural cannabinoids and a complete terpene profile to provide the full benefits of hemp with 0.0 percent THC. So there is zero “getting high” factor. These phyto-nutrient rich #NaturallyNicer wellness gummies are designed to provide the full benefits of hemp to complement any health-driven lifestyle.

While there are any number of sources for CBD gummies, Social CBD works hard to give consumers peace-of-mind, underscoring that repetitive and ongoing testing for purity and potency at every stage of production is a critical part of their process. According to a company spokesperson, this includes testing products for fully 58 unwanted residual contaminants and 30 pesticides and that, at end of the line, they re-test each batch individually by an unbiased third party.

I also appreciate the company’s stated mandate of wanting “false narratives around hemp and misleading or poor quality products to be challenged,” as there’s much confusion, uncertainty and unsavory players in this market space. Educating consumers and extending sound solutions is the name of the CBD gummy game.

~~~

As the Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist. As prolific consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. The best-of-the-best across all product, service and travel categories—as well as noteworthy marketplace change makers, movers and shakers—are spotlighted in her prolific cross-media platform work that reaches multi-millions each month via broadcast TV (her own major market/network TV show “Savvy Living” and copious other shows on which she appears) as well as print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

