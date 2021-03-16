Soldier Saves Freezing Dog, Desperate to Bring Her Back to U.S.

When freezing temperatures hit, dogs should be outside for no longer than 30 minutes. If they are small dogs, the maximum amount of time is even less than that. Imagine being left out overnight in freezing temperatures, which is what Teddy had to endure, until a U.S. soldier, Army Sergeant Roberto, went on a mission to save her. Successful in doing so, he is now desperate to send her back home so she can live out the rest of her life in safety and comfort.

“Our soldiers do such a tremendous job and have such huge hearts,” explains Dereck Cartright, a disabled veteran, who is the stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War. “There’s no way Sergeant Roberto could stand by knowing that Teddy was out in the cold freezing. Now he knows he can’t leave her behind in that same country, so we are going to do all we can to help bring her back to the U.S.”

Sergeant Roberto saw Teddy while on deployment in a place known for harsh weather. It was a cold, dark night when he came across a dog that was obviously in distress, neglected, and shivering cold. The dog was limping badly and was afraid. He tried to give her some food, but she painfully ran away, clearly afraid of people.

As he tried to sleep that night, all he could think of was how Teddy was out in the freezing cold. As morning emerged, he headed back to the spot where he had seen her, with a pocket full of food and some towels and blankets. He spotted her curled up into a ball, having a difficult time keeping warm. For several days, he would go back to that spot to take her food, and along the way, he was slowly earning her trust.

Once Teddy felt comfortable enough to trust Sergeant Roberto, they became connected with a strong bond. He had her matted and tangled hair cleaned up, had her badly overgrown nails trimmed, and gave her the nourishment she needed to become stronger. Now, he is ready to send her back to his home so she can live out her life there with his family.

“I love this dog and can’t imagine leaving her behind or having to send her back out into the harsh conditions,” explains Sergeant Roberto. “It would mean the world to me if people could help make my wish come true. I appreciate everyone helping to get Teddy to her new home, where she will be well cared for by me.”

Paws of War helps numerous soldiers every year to bring the animals they rescue while serving overseas to safety in the U.S., where they can be reunited. Many of the soldiers are stationed in areas of the world where the conditions are not kind to stray cats and dogs. Paws of War helps bring the pets back to America, with the help of donations from the community to help cover the expenses involved in the mission.

While the organization has developed a strong network overseas to bring the rescued animals back to the states, it’s always challenging to do so. The pandemic has severely limited the number of flights coming from the U.S., especially those allowing animals. Plus, flights from overseas are costly, and there are a lot of legalities that need to be addressed and logistics to overcome.

To make a donation to help bring Teddy back to the U.S. for Sergeant Roberto, visit the site: https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/126254-help-save-teddy.