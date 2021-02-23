Soldier Seeks Help in Rescuing Vulnerable Dog Used in Fights Overseas

Dog fighting is an issue that can bring most Americans to tears. So, imagine when Sergeant Micky stumbled upon dogs being sold near where he was serving overseas that were to be used for dog fighting. When he laid eyes upon one dog that was in terrible shape, including having had her ears still bleeding from being cut off for the fights, he had to step in. He rescued Misha from a dog fighting ring and certain death, now he’s trying to rescue her a second time by bringing her safely to America to live with him and his family.

“Sgt. Micky shares the compassion for dogs that most people in America have,” explains Dereck Cartright a disabled veteran, who is the stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War. “He saved the dog from being killed once, and we will do everything we can to help him save the dog a second time. I had to leave behind a dog I rescued while serving overseas and it still haunts me to this day. We are asking people to make even a $5 donation to help support the effort.”

Sgt. Micky heard about a market where dogs were being sold to be used for dog fighting. He went to the market and saw a dog that he immediately fell in love with. He worked with locals to be able to negotiate for the emaciated and injured dog, which he named Misha. She was lifeless and handed to him in a bag.

The soldier spent months nursing Misha back to health and helping her to become stronger. She also overcame her fear of people and began bonding with Sgt. Micky. The bond the two of them created has lead to them being inseparable and he can’t bear to leave her behind. His goal is to send Misha to the U.S. to his family, where she will live out her life in safety and be happy. Then he will join her once his deployment is over.

“I feel like we have been brought together for a reason,” shares Sgt. Micky. “Misha was put into my path so that I could save her, and she has brought so much joy to my life. I saved her once, and I pray that I’ll be able to save her a second time.”

Paws of War helps numerous soldiers every year to bring the animals they rescue while serving overseas, to safety in the U.S. where they can be reunited. Many of the soldiers are stationed in areas of the world where the conditions are not kind to stray cats and dogs. Having compassion for these animals, they befriend them, and the two end up bringing each other emotional comfort and joy. When it comes time for them to be relocated or for their deployment to end, they can’t stand the thought of leaving their furry friends behind in many cases to die. Paws of War helps bring the pets back to America, with the help of donations from the community to help cover the expenses involved in the mission.

While the organization has developed a strong network overseas to bring the rescued animals back to the states, it’s always challenging to do so. The pandemic has severely limited the number of flights coming from the U.S., especially those allowing animals. Plus, flights from overseas are costly, and there are a lot of legalities that need to be addressed and logistics to overcome.

To make a donation to help bring Misha back to the U.S. for Sgt. Micky, visit the site: https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/124158-misha .

Paws of War provides immediate and ongoing services to U.S. military veterans, first responders and animals in need. They rescue, train and place shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to our veterans & first responders that suffer from physical and/or emotional effects of war or trauma. Those who would like to learn more about supporting Paws of War and its mission can go online to: http://pawsofwar.org.