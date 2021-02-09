Soldier Seeks Help in Rescuing Vulnerable Puppy Overseas

Soldiers have a mission to help protect the most vulnerable, and right now one is trying to save a puppy from where he is stationed. Army Specialist Al has reached out to Paws of War to help get his puppy to the U.S. from where he has been overseas. The organization is asking the public to help Spc. Al be successful in his quest to help protect the little dog from the harsh environment she is in.

“The pain of having to leave a dog or cat behind that you have rescued while serving is unbearable,” explains Derek Cartwright a disabled veteran, who is the stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War. “Soldiers are asked to sacrifice and endure so much when they are serving. The anguish I felt when I had to leave my rescued dog behind made my transition to civilian life so much harder. If I had only know about Paws of War my life would be different.”

Paws of War helps make it simple, accepting large and small donations to help bring soldiers’ rescued animals’ home with them after deployment overseas. Spc. Al, who is stationed in a remote area overseas, was walking near the base when he heard a whimpering noise coming from a box. Upon further investigation he saw that it was a puppy, with no mother to be found. Someone had abandoned the puppy in the frigid winter temperatures, and she was cold and near death when he found her.

Taking the dog inside to warm up, he fed her, and named her Laila. After a good meal and feeling of safety, Laila curled up with Spc. Al and went to sleep. From that moment on, they formed an inseparable bond. He has since been told he is being deployed to a new location, and he can’t bear the thought of leaving Laila behind in such harsh conditions where she will surely die. He has reached out to Paws of War to see if they can pull off the mission of helping to get her to his family in the US, where she can live out her life as part of his family.

“I love this dog and can’t imagine leaving her here to fend for herself,” says Spc. Al. “I heard that Paws of War helps with situations like this and it’s such a relief to me, and I’m sure it is to Laila, too. I will be so grateful to get her back to my family in the US, and have her waiting for me when I return.”

Every year, Paws of War helps soldiers to bring animals they rescue while serving overseas safely to the United States. Often times during deployment the dogs and cats that they befriend bring them such joy and help them get through their tour of duty. While the organization has many missions of success rescuing the animals for soldiers, it’s always challenging to do so. The pandemic has severely limited the number of flights coming from the U.S., especially those allowing dogs. Plus, flights from overseas are costly, and there is a lot of red tape that needs to be addressed and logistics to overcome.

The only way the organization can successfully bring Laila back to America to live with Spc. Al and his wife is with financial help from people in the community. Paws of War is asking people to donate, even a small amount, to help cover the costs of bringing the dog home. They are urgently accepting donations so they can plan the mission and secure the flight. To get more information or make a donation, visit the site: https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/123392-laila.

Paws of War helps soldiers bring their rescued dogs and cats to America after serving their country overseas through it’s War Torn Pups and Cats program. Those who would like to learn more about supporting Paws of War and its mission can go online to: http://pawsofwar.org.