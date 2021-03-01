Sphere We Go! WonderWorks Myrtle Beach Announces New STEM Exhibit Explaining Earth’s Spheres

Starting on March 11, 2021, visitors to WonderWorks Myrtle Beach will be able to visit a new exhibit that focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The new exhibit focuses on the Earth’s spheres, or layers.

“This is a great exhibit that will help us all learn more about this planet that we call home,” explains Robert Stinnett, general manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “We are excited to add this to our fun lineup of exhibits and activities throughout.”

Those who visit the new exhibit will learn about the Earth’s four spheres, including the lithosphere (or geosphere), hydrosphere, biosphere and atmosphere. Not only will people learn about what each layer is like, but they will also learn how the four spheres interact with one another, such as through a volcano. The new exhibit features content, images and a 3D hologram high-definition video that does not require any special glasses. The video provides a visual explanation of the layers and how they interact, to enhance the experience.

STEM education, according to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, focuses on teaching children real-world applications that help develop a variety of skill sets. Some of the skills children gain through STEM education include technology literacy, problem solving, creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and being innovative. Finding ways to introduce them to STEM topics in a fun way can help to get them more interested.

“Kids love to learn in fun environments and that is what we provide here at WonderWorks,” added Stinnett. “We look forward to helping to shed light on the Earth’s layers and all that they do!”

To choose the name for the new poll, WonderWorks held a poll asking people to choose from three names. Employees and social media users weighed in, with the following being the outcome of the exhibt name poll: Sphere We Go! is the official new name of the exhibit.

Sphere We Go! – 51% of the vote Get Outta Sphere! – 38% Sphere Not These Earthly Layers! – 11%

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach programs include the WonderWorks WonderKids event, virtual learning labs, ART-OLINA Young Artist’s Gallery of the Carolinas, science fair partnerships, online science worksheets, sensory days, group rates, birthday parties and a homeschool program. WonderWorks Myrtle Beach offers a variety of STEM- related activities, including virtual learning labs, on-site exhibits, activities and more. To learn more about the program, visit the site https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach.

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach has COVID-19 safety measures in place. They include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE).