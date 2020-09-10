The Bauer Fund Announces 2020 Award Recipients

New York, N.Y. Dr. Bill Bauer, Mary Ella Bauer, and Madison, Andrew and Jack Ryser are proud to announce the 2020 Bauer Fund grantees. The awards are in honor and memory of their son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle Grant who passed away from suicide in 2014.

Grant Bauer was the impetus for the J. Luce Foundation’s Bauer Fund.

The awards are announced yearly on the anniversary of Grant’s passing September 5th and are to be used for promotion, prevention and/or research in the areas of suicide awareness and prevention, behavioral health issues, and program development for people with disabilities.

The Bauer Fund promotes the use of R.A.K.s (Random Acts of Kindness) throughout the year but is primarily focused on Grant Day (Sept. 5) and Grant Week (Sept. 5-12) which according to the J. Luce Foundation is now established in his memory. The J. Luce Foundation promotes young global leadership impacting positive social change and the NGOs that support them, particularly in the fields of the Arts, Education, and Orphan Care.

Grant Bauer at Marietta College “M”. In front of Irvine Hall.

The Bauer Fund support includes micro-grants and ‘spotlighting ‘through social media and the Foundation’s Stewardship Report on Connecting Goodness which features original and aggregated content.

Jim Luce discussing Bauer Fund at Executive Committee meeting.

2020 Award Recipients

National: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. Since its inception, the Lifeline has engaged in a variety of initiatives to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention for all, including innovative public messaging, best practices in mental health, and groundbreaking partnerships.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Vibrant Emotional Health launched the Lifeline on January 1, 2005. Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the grant, works with its partners, the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD), National Council for Behavioral Health, and others, to manage the project, along with Living Works, Inc., an internationally respected organization specializing in suicide intervention skills training.

The organization provides specific resources including: Coping During Community Unrest, Veterans, Native Americans, Attempt Survivors, Emotional Wellbeing During the COVID-19 Outbreak, Youth, Loss Survivors, Disaster Survivors, and LGBTQ+. It is independently evaluated by a federally-funded investigation team from Columbia University’s Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene. The Lifeline receives ongoing consultation and guidance from national suicide prevention experts, consumer advocates, and other stakeholders through the Lifeline’s Steering Committee, Consumer/Survivor Committee, and Standards, Training and Practices Committee.

Regional: The Student Assistance Program (SAP)

Located in the heart of Sarasota, along Florida’s Gulf coast, First Step of Sarasota is a non-profit provider of high quality, affordable substance abuse treatment. First Step offers more than 20 programs including detox, residential and outpatient. Using evidenced based practices, First Step’s highly qualified, compassionate counselors implement emerging therapeutic techniques. First Step’s back-to-basic’ approach to treatment is second to none. Along with an affordable fee scale, First Step is a results-oriented, effective option for substance abuse treatment. Counseling services at First Step, whether residential or outpatient, are relatively inexpensive compared to private, for-profit organizations. Also, compared to the cost of using illegal drugs, loss of jobs and the emotional burden placed on family members, the cost is not high.

Sap, a program offered by First Step, is an evidence-based approach based on an employee assistance model that provides school-based prevention and engagement services for students. SAP is designed to assist students having emotional, mental health or substance use issues that left unidentified and untreated could pose a barrier to a student’s success. SAP Specialists deliver substance use and mental health prevention and intervention services and connect students to community providers for more intensive services. Using a systems approach, the SAP helps students overcome challenges so they may achieve, advance, and remain in school. Many studies assessing the impact of SAPs conclude students involved in SAPs have a reduction in disciplinary issues, decreased substance use and improved attendance

Individual: Andrew Loy

Andrew Loy is a life-long swimmer and was set to swim in the Big Ten Championship meet. Due to COVID-19, the meet was cancelled as well as prompting, the cancellation of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is Andrew’s hope that he will be given the chance to make the next Olympic Team. He currently trains with Olympic Champions Ryan Lochte and Caleb Dressel and Buckeye Senior Paul DeLakis.

Andrew is passionate about mental health and suicide prevention (in memory of his best friend) and will be promoting mental illness awareness, suicide prevention and awareness and proudly endorsing The Bauer Fund and #Grantspeed R.A.K. Movement.

Grant was a competitive swimmer from age 3-20 and spent many years establishing lifelong friendships with teammates. He also was an avid Buckeye fan and supported Ohio State sports.



Local: EVE, Inc.

EVE, a private, non-profit 501(c)3 organization, began in 1979 as a grassroots effort by area women and service providers to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. EVE’s programs include emergency shelter, a 24-hour toll-free hotline, legal advocacy, service coordination, counseling, children’s programs, prevention programs, transitional housing and aftercare, a Survivor’s Loan program, food pantry, educational groups, transportation and clothing, childcare, and referrals to community resources. The shelter continues its tradition of providing individual and group counseling/classes for adults and children to address self-care and prevention programs that include teen dating violence, sexual assault, alcohol and other drug problems.

