The Roaring Twenties at Alcatraz East Crime Museum

December 5th marks an anniversary that millions of adults in the United States appreciate. It is the anniversary of the end of Prohibition, which took place on December 5th, 1933. This year, Alcatraz East Crime Museum will host its inaugural event that will include prizes and a discounted admission for those wearing Roaring ’20s attire. The event will take place on the anniversary date from 5 pm – closing.

“The prohibition period is something that many people are interested in,” says Candice Cook, director of operations at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “We look forward to giving people an opportunity to learn about the Prohibition and have some fun while doing so.”

The Prohibition was when alcohol production and consumption were banned, creating the 18th Amendment to the Constitution. All states agreed to this amendment on January 16th, 1919, and went into effect one year later, on January 17th, 1920. Despite the law, it was challenging to stop the illegal production and distribution of alcohol. It was through the years of Prohibition that bootlegging, speakeasies and gang activity grew in popularity.

With this realization of resistance, the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment, which was ratified on December 5th, 1933, ending the Prohibition.

During the museum’s celebration, there will be fun activities that take place, including:

1. Roaring ’20s attire. Those who arrive in such attire will receive $5 off their admission price and get two entries to win a prize pack

2. Prohibition trivia, which will put your knowledge on the topic to the test

3. Free shooting gallery

4. Free digital photo (must be wearing noticeable Roaring ’20’s attire)

5. Prizes from Junction 35 Spirits and Ole Smoky Distillery (must be 21 or older to win)

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone,” added Cook. “We hope this event brings this year – a new type of “Roaring 20’s” to a close, and we figured our guests could learn and have some fun doing so!”

To get more information about the Prohibition event, visit the site at:

https://www.alcatrazeast.com/prohibition/.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum is also currently a Toys for Tots drop-off location, making it easy for people to help others in the community this holiday season. Those who want to contribute to this program can drop off a new toy that will be given away to a local child in need.

Those interested in learning more about Ted Bundy can also check out the new temporary exhibit called From Cars to Incarceration: Ted Bundy’s Final Arrest. The exhibit reviews Bundy’s final murders, arrest, conviction and death. The collection includes existing Bundy objects such as his 1968 VW Bug, prison letters and Pensacola Police uniform. To learn more about the Ted Bundy temporary exhibit, visit https://www.alcatrazeast.com/temporary-exhibits/ted-bundy-final-arrest/.

The museum also offers various other interactive CSI-related programs, including observation skills, personality tests, blood splatter analysis and deciphering Morse code. These interactive experiences are available to birthday parties, school groups, scouts, and team building, or other special events for an additional fee.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has COVID-19 safety measures in place to help keep people safe, including a new mascot named “Doc” (law enforcement jargon for Department of Corrections). The museum’s updated safety measures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules before their visit on the museum’s webpage devoted to COVID-19: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/covid-19/.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has a star-studded panel of experts who make up the Advisory Board, including law enforcement, collectors, a medical examiner, crime scene investigators and others. The board includes Jim Willett, a retired prison warden; Anthony Rivera, a former combat Navy SEAL chief; and Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who is best known for the Casey Anthony trial. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com. Please check out our traveling safe page with more safety tips www.crimemuseum.org/help-the-missing/missing-persons/.