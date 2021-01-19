Wellness Finds for a Better New Year

It’s a brave New Year and with it comes a variety of new and exciting ways to stay healthy and improve our self-care regimes. Here are a few innovations worthy of consideration.

MyGo2Mask Face Mask (www.MyGo2Mask.us)

MyGo2Mask is the only mask on the market with graphene oxide that is scientifically proven to destroy COVID-19 droplets within two minutes of contact. The mask is anti-viral, anti-bacterial and filters 99.53 percent of particles almost 1,000-times smaller than flu droplets. It’s also comfortable, affordable and washable up to 15 times. Having earned multiple certifications including a CE Mark for Europe, an FDA Registration and certification from the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), MyGo2Mask comes in two styles: flat and contoured. The high-quality, four-ply graphene oxide is the “secret sauce” of the product and this quality material is manufactured in a select number of locations around the world.

Along with a patented bonding process, MyGo2Mask boasts two layers of graphene oxide that provides maximum protection and filtration. This material can kill most virus and bacteria particles simply by exposing them to sunlight for 40–100 seconds. This is possible because graphene oxide absorbs more than 95 percent of light across the solar spectrum, so the coated masks quickly increase in temperature, reaching 40°C after 40 seconds in the sun and more than 50°C after 100 seconds. That temperature is high enough to inactivate most types of viruses. Graphene oxide possesses powerful antiviral properties and studies show mono-layered sheets of the compound that are very sharp-edged at the Nano-layer physically sheer the lipid outer coating over the RNA strands of the viruses encapsulated, rendering them harmless. The negative electrostatic charges administered to the graphene oxide increases the material’s effectiveness at drawing viruses toward the sharpened edges.

Simply put, MyGo2Mask uses science-backed technology, providing one of the strongest levels of protection against COVID-19 and other viruses, keeping you and your loved ones healthy and safe.

NASA 3D Skincare Solutions (www.ShopLC.com)

3D Ageless Infinity is the signature NASA product that started it all. This stem cell moisturizing lotion, available at ShopLC.com, employs multi-patented, space-age, zero-gravity technology to create a biomimetic suspension that nourishes fibroblast cells. In turn, this encourages the skin’s natural power to amplify collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid to dramatically reduce the look of lines and wrinkles while fighting future signs of aging. Specifically, the zero-gravity technology helps with regaining the skin’s natural ability to rejuvenate and heal, while the moisturizer, itself, is dermatologist tested and approved.

Meanwhile, the NASA 3D Lift PGA Serum helps effectively maintain the elasticity of the skin. Formulated with breakthrough zero-gravity stem cell technology, this supercharged serum visibly tightens skin while delivering a dose of critical nutrients. It helps skin look healthier and younger. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, which are essential proteins to maintain skin’s elasticity. The serum also helps with increasing skin hydration, reducing roughness and providing a notable reduction of wrinkles. Plus, the serum is clinically tested and proven and is paraben and sulfate-free.

Natural Certified Organic Jojoba Oil (www.ShopLC.com)

Jojoba oil is extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant, an evergreen shrub, and has been used for centuries for treating various skin and hair conditions. The Natural Certified Organic Jojoba from The Jojoba Company, also available at ShopLC.com, moisturizes and protects skin and hair. The chemical makeup of jojoba oil is so strikingly similar to the body’s own natural oils that skin mistakes it for its own produced variant. Jojoba oil soaks in almost immediately to moisturize, protect and balance skin’s natural oils.

A pure and 100 percent organic option, jojoba oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that provide pure skin healing properties. It can also help work against skin irritation, inflammation, acne and dryness. Plus, jojoba oil can be used as a substitute for traditional hair conditioners, as it leaves hair feeling rejuvenated. Plus it protects the scalp, guards against split ends and promotes natural hair growth. You can even use it as a cure for chapped lips and brittle nails! Jojoba oil helps control sebum production and it is antibacterial, hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic and antioxidant, all while providing a substantial long-acting layer of moisture on your skin, keeping it hydrated and maintaining essential oils.

Koreselect Ginesing Supplements (www.Kgcus.com)

People have known about Ginseng for centuries. It has benefits ranging from immune support, healthy energy levels and male stamina to healthy female hormonal balance. Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) recently announced its new Koreselect line of condition-specific Ginseng products for health and immune support. The Koreselect line contains five Korean Red Ginseng-based formulas promoting healthy immune response, energy, stamina for men, menopause relief for women and overall wellness.

“Immune” is a convenient, great-tasting double-shot of immune system support. Made from six-year Korean Red Ginseng root extract and European Black Elderberry fruit juice concentrate, it may help cold and flu symptoms and can provide a powerful immune system boost. “Energy” is a healthy alternative to increasing and sustaining energy levels, reducing fatigue and improving focus. Its convenient, single-serving package is a portable energy boost while on the move. “Stamina” is for the man looking for an all-natural way to boost his healthy endurance levels. It has been formulated to support performance, circulation and the immune system with plant-based ingredients and Korean Red Ginseng, without unwanted side effects. “Balance” is for women dealing with menopause symptoms, containing Koran Red Ginseng root extract with herbal ingredients, such as peony root extract and bamboo leaf extract, which can help provide symptom relief. It may also help improve circulation and focus. Lastly, “Wellness” provides potent daily maintenance for overall health. It is formulated with Korean Red Ginseng extract and other herbal ingredients to provide a boost to one’s immune system, focus and healthy energy levels.

It is important to keep in mind that the age of the Ginseng root is critical in its effectiveness. Maximum potency resides in six-year-old Ginseng extract, which is what Koreselect products provide.

~~~

